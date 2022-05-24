Vyopta Announces Improved Integration with Microsoft Teams Rooms

Vyopta optimizes endpoint and peripheral performance and reliability to help better manage the delivery of exceptional user experiences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, today announced a deeper integration with Microsoft Teams Rooms, including call, endpoint, and peripheral monitoring to ensure a high-quality user experience across various devices and platforms. Vyopta now offers enhanced collaboration intelligence, including contextual analytics and detailed reports on Microsoft Teams rooms and the status of the connected peripherals to Microsoft Teams, regardless of the make and model.

(PRNewsfoto/Vyopta Inc) (PRNewswire)

Vyopta monitors, analyzes, and reports live stream telemetry and insights and stores the related history of the core calling capability and peripherals in the room. This broad support includes endpoints and peripherals made by, Bose, Crestron, Cisco, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Logitech, Jabra, Poly, Surface, YeaLink, and many more.

"Quality of experience issues negatively affect virtual team collaborative work, which in turn prevents virtual teams from performing their best, hinders optimal engagement within and across teams and can create worker anxiety," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "We know that over 60% of organizations are using multiple meeting and collaboration platforms, many endpoint types, and varied communications networks. Thus, this new Vyopta support of Microsoft Teams Rooms provides IT with augmented collaboration intelligence to accelerate identifying and addressing the resolution of issues to assure optimal user experiences across Microsoft Teams Rooms and other endpoints/devices."

According to Vyopta's Technology Insights, 20% of all meetings have quality of experience (QOE) issues and 90% of these issues go unreported to IT. As a result, many issues continue to occur, negatively affecting the digital experience and engagement of all participants. Vyopta detects and identifies issues so they can be expediently resolved, reducing bad quality experiences by up to 50%.

Vyopta provides a subscription cloud platform providing intelligent monitoring, alerting, and analytics of Microsoft Teams and other connected endpoint types, including Microsoft Teams Rooms, SIP endpoint devices, cloud video interop (CVI) services, call control platforms, session border controllers (SBC) and more. Vyopta's platform easily integrates with other Microsoft services such as Power BI to strengthen enterprise business intelligence and decision support and Dynamics 365 to automate IT service management workflows.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta to monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

