Amytrx Therapeutics raises $18M for new therapeutic interventions of atopic dermatitis

Amytrx Therapeutics announces today it has closed on its final tranche of its Series A capital raise, totaling $18 million to expand on its clinical research investigating a new cell penetrating immune system modulating peptide therapeutic for topical skin applications, specifically in atopic dermatitis and other dermatologic indications.

NASHVILLE, Tenn, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amytrx Therapeutics, a mission-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transformative and cutting-edge immune-modulating therapeutics that safely alter the course of chronic inflammatory disorders, announces today it has concluded its $18M in Series A financing with participation from both existing and new investors. This funding is dedicated to continuing clinical research on the use of their next-generation anti-inflammatory therapeutic peptide platform, AMTX-100, across several skin inflammatory disorders in adults and adolescents.

Amytrx's innovative anti-inflammatory therapeutic is a breakthrough, with peptides sourced from human protein sequences.

"We are counting on success in our Phase 2 in atopic dermatitis clinical trial as we move forward and begin a seamless transition toward our future goals in other immune mediated disorders," said Amytrx Chief Business Officer Randall Riggs. "We also see the promise of a new localized treatment for adolescents with a therapeutic that doesn't suppress the immune system like many topical steroids on the market. Instead, we use a normal cellular process to modulate and bring about resolution to symptoms using molecules containing amino acid sequences already present and easily metabolized by our bodies."

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is the most common chronic inflammatory skin disease that affects nearly 17 million adults in America [1]. Nearly 85% of disease cases typically start in infancy or childhood, with the remainder developing during adulthood [2]. Although researchers are still elucidating the pathophysiology of this disease, current efforts have determined a significant relationship between chronic and systemic inflammation with symptoms [3]. Determining safe, effective therapeutics is paramount to improving the quality of life and socioeconomic burden of patients with AD [4].

Traditional pharmacological agents, such as monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, or steroids that halt or inhibit the immune system can systematically put individuals at risk for opportunistic pathogens or disease, including long term use toxicity [5]. Amytrx's innovative peptide is a breakthrough in therapeutic technology using an anti-inflammatory developed entirely from human protein sequences capable of targeting and penetrating specific leukocytes to modulate an over-active immune response.

In its development, AMTX-100 has proven to have potential in preclinical and clinical studies addressing AD, and other inflammatory and metabolic diseases with attractive out-licensing and collaborative opportunities in additional inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis, rosacea, lupus, acne, shingles, and herpes.

About Amytrx Therapeutics

Amytrx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the first anti-inflammatory human peptide platform (AMTX-100) yielding the potential for vastly optimized, cutting-edge therapies that safely alter the course of chronic inflammation and metabolic dysfunction to prevent and treat some of the world's most debilitating diseases. For further information please visit www.amytrx.com.

