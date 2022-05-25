Ascend Federal Credit Union Names Lumin Digital As Partner for Enhanced Digital Banking Services

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital announced today that Tennessee-based Ascend Federal Credit Union (Ascend) has signed a multi-year agreement for Lumin Digital's cloud-native platform for online and mobile digital banking solutions. Lumin Digital will support Ascend's more than 244,000 members and more than $3.7 billion in assets once the credit union goes live on the platform in June 2022.

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, is focused on helping its members become the best financial stewards they can be. From providing basic financial education to more comprehensive tools like videos, interactive lessons and calculators, Ascend has been a trusted financial partner in Tennessee for more than 70 years.

Lumin Digital, a cloud-native digital banking platform, provides credit union members with a tightly integrated and customized experience that matches larger financial institutions' offerings. Focusing on service, user experience, safety, and security through sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps credit unions and financial institutions drive better engagement with their users through personalized recommendations and communication in the areas of spending insights, financial advice, fraud alerts, and savings goals. Lumin enables credit unions to provide users with real-time updates and new features that add value and simplify everyday banking.

"Since day one, Ascend Federal Credit Union has been committed to providing our members with the financial tools and offerings that help create high level financial literacy and we believe everything offered as part of Lumin Digital's platform does just that," said Caren Gabriel, President and CEO of Ascend Federal Credit Union.

"Lumin and Ascend share a vision that community-based credit unions need to be responsive to the individual needs of members to foster loyalty and provide effortless experiences in today's constantly disruptive, digital-first world," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "It's exciting to partner with such a forward-thinking credit union. Our proprietary financial tools and unique technology stack will help create a more secure, comprehensive and superior digital experience for Ascend and its members now and well into the future."

Lumin Digital continues to drive innovation in the digital banking space, differentiating itself through technology built for human connection. Lumin Digital's offering provides seamless integration to a wide array of tools and capabilities, including card services, rewards management, and data analytics to provide a member-centric experience.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a PSCU-majority-owned fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

About Ascend Federal Credit Union

With more than 244,000 members and more than $3.7 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. Based in Tullahoma, Tenn., the member-owned financial institution offers banking, loan, retirement and investment services from its 27 branches, more than 55,000 free ATMs worldwide, online banking portal and mobile app. The credit union's mission is to serve by offering financial literacy education and giving back to its community in a variety of ways — including being the naming rights sponsor of Ascend Amphitheater, downtown Nashville's premier open-air live music venue at Metro Riverfront Park. Ascend is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. For more information, visit ascend.org.

