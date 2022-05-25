Banter by Piercing Pagoda Introduces 'SayGAY' Nameplate Necklace in Partnership with the It Gets Better Project to Celebrate Pride Month

Proceeds to support the It Gets Better Project

DALLAS , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Banter by Piercing Pagoda announces it is partnering once again with the It Gets Better Project (IGBP), the world's largest storytelling effort to uplift and empower LGBTQ+ youth to live unapologetically as themselves. The collaboration highlights a limited-edition nameplate necklace that reads 'SayGAY,' that consumers can purchase on Banter.com beginning June 1. One hundred percent of the retail price, up to $25,000, will benefit the It Gets Better Project's work around the globe. Both Banter by Piercing Pagoda and the It Gets Better Project believe everyone deserves to live authentically, and this necklace is a statement made together to support people on whichever path they choose.

Banter by Piercing Pagoda x It Gets Better Project limited-edition nameplate necklace (PRNewswire)

Known for more than 50 years as Piercing Pagoda, the company rebranded to "Banter by Piercing Pagoda" in August 2021, focusing on those passionate about expressing their individuality. As part of the Signet Jewelers portfolio, Banter by Piercing Pagoda caters to Gen Z and millennial customers who express themselves boldly through their personal style. The 'SayGAY' nameplate necklace is the brand's affirmative declaration to merge both style and passion during Pride Month, and year-round.

"At Banter by Piercing Pagoda we're passionate about inclusivity and self-expression. Offering the SayGAY nameplate necklace further empowers our customers to live and love freely," says Kecia Caffie, President, Banter by Piercing Pagoda. "We're thrilled to partner with IGBP again and create a product that allows consumers to make a statement and wear their beliefs."

With a footprint spanning four continents and six major languages, the It Gets Better Project reaches millions of young people through inspiring media programming, educational resources, and international affiliates.

"Partnering with Banter by Piercing Pagoda for Pride Month for the second year in a row feels right, as this time we were able to team up on a piece of jewelry that encompasses how we feel about the current political climate," said Jimmy Ancheta-Tilley JR., Associate Director of Development at IGBP. "LGBTQ+ youth need supporters and allies who are not afraid to speak, and wear, their feelings freely, and the creation of this SayGAY nameplate helps us all celebrate our unique selves this month, and for forever."

The limited edition SayGAY nameplate necklace will be available online at Banter.com between 6/1 and 6/30. Banter by Piercing Pagoda will donate $149.00 per "SayGAY" necklace purchased up to a maximum donation of $25,000, to the IOLA Foundation dba: It Gets Better Project to support its General Operating Fund.

ABOUT BANTER™ BY PIERCING PAGODA®

Banter by Piercing Pagoda remains the leader in ear and other piercings. As the nation's largest specialty kiosk retailer, Banter by Piercing Pagoda's history is one of serving and satisfying customers with an extensive selection of popularly priced 10K and 14K gold chains, charms, bracelets, rings, and earrings, as well as a variety of silver and diamond jewelry. Visit www.banter.com to view Banter by Piercing Pagoda's latest styles or to find a location near you. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram, Pinterest , and YouTube.

ABOUT IT GETS BETTER PROJECT

The It Gets Better Project is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Created in 2010 as the result of one of the most successful viral video campaigns in YouTube's history, the It Gets Better Project provides critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ youth around the world by leveraging the power of media to reach millions of people each year. The project has expanded its origins in storytelling and media to include educational resources through It Gets Better EDU and reached 19 countries outside of the U.S. through It Gets Better Global.

The project has garnered support from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with numerous celebrities including Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Zachary Quinto, MJ Rodriguez, Josie Totah, and Gigi Gorgeous. More than 750,000 people have taken the It Gets Better pledge to share messages of hope and speak up against intolerance. Please visit www.itgetsbetter.org for more information, and join the conversation on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter at @ItGetsBetter; Facebook.com/ItGetsBetterProject; and YouTube.com/ItGetsBetterProject.

Media Contact:

Nike Communications Contact: Lauren O'Connor

Email: Banter@nikecomm.com

Phone: (646) 654-3425

It Gets Better Project Contact: Ross von Metzke

Email: ross.vonmetzke@itgetsbetter.org

Banter by Piercing Pagoda logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Banter by Piercing Pagoda