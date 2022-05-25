Blick Blick! Houston the Beat Goes On with Coi Leray Headlining Pride Houston 365 June Celebration

Coi Leray is making heads turn with her latest hit single with Nicki Manaj, Blick Blick! And Pride Houston 365 is proud to announce Coi will be headlining the June Celebration on the Main Stage June 25. Learn more about the 2022 Grand Marshals, Upcoming Events, Parade Registration and Volunteer Happy Hour.

HOUSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Houston 365 is pleased to announce its 2022 theme of "Houston the Beat Goes On", which references the resilience of LGBTQ Houston during the pandemic and throughout history. The theme was unveiled at JR's Bar and Grill on Saturday, April 30. With a new rebrand of the logo and theme, Pride Houston is now a daily celebration 365 days a year. Watch the Houston the Beat Goes On theme video. (Creative by Mad Hat Maven)

Coi Leray Headlines Pride Houston 365 on June 25, 2022. Houston the Beat Goes On - Festival, Parade Downtown Houston (PRNewswire)

American rapper, Coi Leray who recently released the official video with Nicki Minaj, "Blick Blick'', will perform at Pride Houston 365 LGBT+ Celebration® Festival followed by the Parade on Sat, June 25. The Festival will take place at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street beginning at 1 pm. And "Finally" coming to the stage is American Female R&B/Soul/Pop/Dance/House singer-songwriter CeCe Peniston. While pandemic restrictions altered events in 2020 and 2021, the 2019 Pride Celebration was attended by about 800,000 participants in downtown Houston, making it the third-largest Pride celebration in the nation. Organizers expect this year's attendance to exceed previous years, and tickets are now on sale via their NEW website pridehouston365.org/events . Other local performers include DJ Rocabye, Angelina DM Trailz, DJ Uri, Marium Echo and DJ Panda.

"Pride represents so much more than an annual parade for our community — and as of 2022, we're expanding the celebration to 365 days a year," said Thasia Madison, Co-President of Pride Houston 365. "A year-round approach also means more opportunities to raise critical funds for grants, youth scholarships, including the Monica Roberts Scholarship Fund."

As always, the Pride Houston 365 Parade is free — unless you prefer VIP seating, cooling-off bathrooms, and open bar privileges, in which case, Celebration VIP packages start at $200. General admission to the Festival is free for children 12 years old and younger and for seniors 60 years and older. For attendees between the ages of 13 to 59, general admission to the Festival will cost around $3 USD - $10 USD. Pricing for the Main Stage Festival experience and VIP packages will vary.

"In addition to welcoming the return of celebrating Pride in-person, we are also rallying together and organizing our continued fight for equality in spaces where LGBTQ+ rights remain under threat in Texas, said Kendra Walker, Co-President of Pride Houston 365. "Representation matters and we are thrilled to bring Houston this epic celebration of Pride, acceptance and love. We are family and have faced challenges before today and we will not stop using our voices and colorful rainbows to soar above discrimination and show the world who we are."

During the official Kickoff party held at JR's Bar & Grill, Deborah Duncan, host and senior producer of Great Day Houston on KHOU 11 announced the official Grand Marshals and hosted the event.

Honorary: BRANDON WOLF

Trendsetter: HATCH JR; The Montrose Center

Ally: DANIELLE HOUSTON, MSPH

Non-Binary/Non-Confirming: JULIANN LOSEY

Female Identifying: ISABEL LONGORIA

Male Identifying: TRAVIS TORRENCE

ABOUT PRIDE HOUSTON 365

Pride Houston 365 is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has organized the official Houston LGBT Pride Celebration since 1978. A volunteer-led organization, it is dedicated to providing an environment of service, value, diversity, and equity to all members of Houston's LGBTQIA+ community year-round. Under new leadership in 2022, Pride Houston rebranded to Pride Houston 365 with a new logo that inspires an expanded business model that celebrates Pride all year and is dedicated to raising funds for youth scholarships. Learn more at PrideHouston365.org.

