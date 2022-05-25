CCS Fundraising Secures Investment from Abry Partners

Partnership will allow leading fundraising firm to expand offerings, invest in growth

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCS Fundraising announced today that it has received an investment from Abry Partners to accelerate the company's rapid growth. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

CCS announced today that it has received an investment from Abry Partners to accelerate the company's rapid growth.

Headquartered in New York, with offices around the globe, CCS Fundraising is the world's leading fundraising consulting firm. For 75 years, CCS Fundraising has empowered nonprofit organizations across all sectors in their efforts to advance critical causes. As a firm of experts in fundraising campaigns and philanthropic strategy, CCS plans and implements initiatives that help nonprofit organizations strengthen their impact locally, nationally, and globally.

"This partnership will allow CCS to enhance all aspects of our business – from growing the impact we have on every client to strengthening the professional home we build for our employees," said Jon Kane, CEO of CCS Fundraising. "This investment means we can think expansively about our work and how we best serve clients, including investing more aggressively in technology and data analytics, pursuing new markets, and building stronger talent management and professional services capabilities. We are incredibly proud of the depth and breadth of the work that CCS has accomplished over the last 75 years. This investment is a testament to the caliber of that work and will help us to build on that track record in the years and decades to come."

"At CCS, our clients are central to our mission and ethos. We exist to ensure they are able to continue advancing their work – whether that's enhancing higher education, ensuring excellent healthcare, preserving arts and cultural institutions, strengthening faith-based organizations, or beyond," said Rick Happy, Chairman of CCS Fundraising. "This investment gives us additional tools and resources to continue to provide our clients with exceptional services and bolsters our ability to continue hiring best-in-class professionals committed to delivering transformational change for nonprofits."

"We are excited to partner with the market leader in the not-for-profit fundraising services sector," said Tyler Wick, Partner at Abry Partners. "The Company's established client base of leading global nonprofits, universities and health systems is a testament to the skill with which CCS delivers its mission-critical services. We look forward to working closely with management to help build value in this next leg of the journey."

William Blair & Company served as financial advisor and Shearman & Sterling LLP served as legal advisor to CCS Fundraising. BrightTower served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Abry Partners.

About CCS Fundraising

CCS Fundraising is a strategic consulting firm that has partnered with nonprofits for transformational change for 75 years. CCS Fundraising provides a wide range of services that support and strengthen nonprofit fundraising programs, including campaign management, strategic planning, data analytics, and major gift strategy. The firm's experts, skilled in campaign and development strategy, work closely with organizations of all sizes across nonprofit sectors and geographies. For more information on CCS Fundraising, please visit www.ccsfundraising.com

About Abry Partners

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds. For more information on Abry, please visit www.abry.com .

Contact:

Owen Evans

owen.evans@berlinrosen.com

View original content:

SOURCE CCS Fundraising