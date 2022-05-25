Hylant Hires Industry Veteran Carman Baines as Client Executive

Company Focusing on Hiring Top Talent to Address Strategic Growth Initiatives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hylant, a leading full-service insurance brokerage serving markets across the United States, announced today that Carman Baines has been hired as client executive.

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Baines will play a critical role in driving new business wins for the family-owned company and delivering outstanding service to existing client partners. With more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, she will serve within the sales arm of the brokerage – a key area accelerating new and organic growth for Hylant's services.

"We are incredibly excited for Carman to join the growing Hylant team," Jeff Lumpp, Hylant president, said. "I know that her industry expertise will contribute to the unique collaboration among our colleagues, members, client partners and vendor partners to create strategies that set the bar in developing and managing all facets of our benefit programs. Carman's diligent and positive attitude will help us further our mission to strengthen and protect the businesses, employees and communities we are privileged to serve."

"When the opportunity to become part of Hylant came about, the move was a no-brainer for me," Baines said. "The idea of working with an amazing service team that is tenured and has had virtually no turnover over the past several years speaks to the company's unique dynamic that always puts employees and clients first."

The addition of Baines as a client executive happens alongside recent appointments in executive, transactional and cyber risk-related areas of the business as the company continues to expand its service offerings and expertise to better serve the growing needs of Hylant clients.

"I am thrilled to be joining Hylant during this meaningful period of growth and innovation for the company," Baines said. "The family-like culture will allow me to jump in, roll up my sleeves and get to work on making a difference for the team and our clients in creative, solution-based ways."

Baines previously served as Vice President, Employee Benefits at USI Insurance Services. She studied Business Administration and Management at Davenport University and Grand Rapids Community College.

For more information about Hylant and its expansive team of subject matter experts, visit https://www.hylant.com/about/.

About Hylant

Founded in 1935, Hylant is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the United States, renowned for serving clients as business partners and trusted advisors. We offer complete risk management services; captive consulting and management services; employee benefits brokerage and consultation; merger, acquisition and complex business transaction consultation services; loss control; healthcare management; and insurance solutions for businesses and individuals nationally and internationally.

Hylant is a founding member of BrokerTech Ventures, the first accelerator program and investor group designed specifically to incubate technologies and drive innovations that benefit insurance brokers and clients. Named 13 consecutive years to the "Best Places to Work in Insurance" list, we have aggressive growth plans and are actively seeking caring people to help us make the world a better place for the clients and communities we serve.

