IGT Elevates Entertainment at Harrington Raceway and Casino via Multi-Product Systems Agreement

Delaware casino upgrades IGT ADVANTAGE™ deployment and introduces range of IGT content, convenience and bonusing systems

LONDON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it recently signed a multi-product systems technology agreement with Harrington Raceway and Casino. The comprehensive, multi-year systems deal will enable Harrington Raceway and Casino to further optimize its gaming floor, reward players and elevate excitement through a variety of IGT solutions.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

Under the terms of the agreement, Harrington Raceway and Casino will upgrade its gaming floor by deploying the latest iteration of the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system. For the first time, the casino will also deploy IGT's TournXtreme™ tournament technology and the Mobile Host and Mobile Responder apps. TournXtreme will enable Harrington Raceway and Casino to engage guests with spirited video slot tournaments and quickly shift gaming machines between cash-in and tournament modes. IGT's Mobile Host and Mobile Responder systems apps will help Harrington Raceway and Casino increase performance and productivity through real-time slot floor incident updates that are delivered directly to a personal mobile device.

"Harrington Raceway and Casino looks forward to modernizing our gaming floor through an IGT ADVANTAGE upgrade and the introduction of IGT systems technologies such as TournXtreme, Mobile Host and Mobile Responder," said Mark Schrecengost, Harrington Raceway and Casino General Manager. "IGT ADVANTAGE has been the backbone of our casino for many years, and we're excited to enter a new era of our systems partnership with IGT via solutions that will help us boost productivity and service, elevate our guests' play and loyalty and position us for growth."

"The combination of IGT systems products that Harrington Raceway and Casino will deploy on its gaming floor can quickly make a positive impact on casino productivity and guest satisfaction," said Ryan Reddy, IGT SVP Global PMM VLT, Systems, Video Poker and Payments. "By deploying multiple IGT systems solutions concurrently, Harrington Raceway and Casino can achieve peak value from their systems investment, operate with agility and seamlessly adopt new and emerging gaming trends in the future."

Through a phased deployment, Harrington Raceway and Casino will also feature the following IGT systems solution on its gaming floor:

M5: IGT's HTML-based service window content management tool that enables the casino to offer personalized in-game offers, bonuses and rewards;

Bonus Box: a comprehensive bonusing application bundle that incudes player-favorite and new bonuses such as Lucky Coin, Slot Lotto and Lucky Draw; and

AVENTO: IGT's new hardware platform is built from the ground up to support IGT's innovative casino modernization products including Cardless Connect™ mobile loyalty card technology, Resort Wallet cashless technology and enhanced in-game content.

For more information, visit IGT.com, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, or watch IGT videos on YouTube.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com . Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statemen

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

©2022 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC