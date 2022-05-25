IT'S FULL STEAM AHEAD TOWARD PRODUCTION START FOR PURE PRAIRIE FARMS

Key Additions to Leadership Team Add Bench Strength

CHARLES CITY, Iowa, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New premium chicken integrator, Pure Prairie Farms Inc., continued its path toward an anticipated production start-up this July when it announced key additions to its leadership team. Pure Prairie Farms named Bob Wolfe as chief operating officer, Santosh Venkataramanaapa as vice president of food safety, quality, and regulatory processes, and David Stanz as director of finance. Each professional brings life-long chicken and food industry experience to the table.

To realize our vision for the future, that meant bringing the best and brightest aboard today to help get us there.

"Though a young company, we are committed to acting like a larger, fully integrated chicken producer," said Brian Roelofs, chief executive officer and president for Pure Prairie Farms. "To realize our vision for the future, we knew we had to build a rock-solid foundation, today. That meant bringing the best and brightest aboard now to help get us there from the start," added Roelofs.

According to the CEO, Pure Prairie Farms' new chief operating officer, Bob Wolfe, started his career at the ground level in live receiving, for Zacky Farms. Wolfe had since learned his way to the top through hands-on experience with nearly every aspect of poultry production.

"Not only do we feel Bob is an excellent fit for our culture, we believe he also brings strong industry breadth, depth, and knowledge to our team. As a person and professional, Bob is everything we wanted for the role and more," said Roelofs. Wolfe's career experience had included key roles in sustainability, general management, and business development at past companies like Draper Valley, AgriStats, Petaluma Poultry, Pitman Farms, and Foster Farms.

Venkataramanaapa, Pure Prairie Farms' newly appointed vice president of food safety, quality and regulatory processes, came to Pure Prairie Farms from Reno, Nevada-based Armand Agra, where he served as senior director of global FSQA and regulatory compliance, and as senior manager of FSQA for prepared foods with Tyson, Inc., prior to that. Venkataramanaapa holds Master of Science degrees in food science and microbiology from Chapman University in Orange County, CA and Bangalore University, India, respectively.

Rounding-out the trio of additions is David Stanz, director of finance for Pure Prairie Farms, who had previously worked in agriculture for over 20 years, most recently with Minnesota-based Sparboe Farms and prior to that, GNP Company. Since 2018, Stanz had played a key role on the Pure Prairie Farms acquisition team, and his appointment boosts analytical capabilities for leadership and investors, alike, as the company evolves to best leverage new opportunities in a competitive industry.

Additionally, since its purchase of a state-of-the-art processing plant at the end of 2021, Pure Prairie Farms has worked to ensure the operational integrity of each plant area and executed logistical improvements with the purchase of underutilized land surrounding the facility to more easily scale-up to accommodate growth. The new leadership team additions add strategic bench strength to its exceptional operational position, a further boon for the company's future success.

About Pure Prairie Farms

Founded in 2021, Pure Prairie Farms, Inc. is a company committed to delivering premium quality and organic chicken products to retail, deli, and foodservice segments. All natural, air-chilled, and highly trimmed, offerings come from chickens raised under strict animal welfare standards, with no antibiotics ever, and fed a vegetable- and grain-based diet (no animal byproducts). Owned and operated by experienced midwestern poultry leaders and family farm partners, it's through community support, farmer involvement and ownership that Pure Prairie Farms contributes to the health and wellbeing of its rural communities; and to generations of family farmers for years to come. The company's state-of-the-art, tray-packaging facility is in Charles City, Iowa.

