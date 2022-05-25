Paul Weller's '22 Dreams' double-LP with exclusive booklet and poster to be released July 22, 2022

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Weller's Platinum selling '22 Dreams' album is to be re-issued on vinyl. The double-LP set, will be available on July 22 and is available to pre-order now.

'22 Dreams' is Weller's ninth solo studio album. At the time of release (2008) the album received huge critical acclaim - The Guardian calling it "... a triumph of the most unexpected kind", Uncut… "easily Weller's finest solo album to date", Q Magazine saying "... constantly rewarding musical odyssey", Rolling Stone "…a genre-leaping set of 21 tracks", Allmusic "…it's rich in sound and feeling, possessing a shimmering dreamy quality" and the Observer Music Monthly "...a set of distinctive, strangely addictive songs", " - to name but a few.

Featuring a host of guest appearances throughout including Noel Gallagher, Gem Archer and Graham Coxon, it went straight in at number one in the U.K. album chart. A double-LP with gatefold sleeve, this first-time-on-vinyl version includes a 12" x 36" black and white poster with printed lyrics, tracklist and credits on the back side and includes an 8-page booklet titled "The Missing Dream AKA Dream # 22" by Simon Armitage. It can be pre-ordered from here .

'22 Dreams'

Side 1

Light Nights

22 Dreams

All I Wanna Do (Is Be With You)

Have You Made Up Your Mind

Empty Ring

Side 2

Invisible

Song For Alice

Cold Moments

The Dark Pages Of September Lead To The New Leaves Of Spring

Black River

Side 3

Why Walk When You Can Run

Push It Along

A Dream Reprise

Echoes Round The Sun

One Bright Star

Lullaby Für Kinder

Side 4

Where'er Ye Go

God

111

Sea Spray

Night Lights

