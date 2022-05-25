SponsorUnited Releases NBA 2021-22 Marketing & Partnerships Annual Report

NBA teams surpassed $1.2B in sponsorship revenues, achieving 50% growth over the 2020-21 season.

STAMFORD, Conn., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SponsorUnited, the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, released the NBA 2021-22 Marketing & Partnerships Annual Report. The report is fortified by data from over 6,000 NBA sponsorship and media deals from the 2021-22 NBA season. It highlights the impact of team revenue in addition to a comprehensive dive into marketing and partnerships across the league, all 30 teams, players, categories, assets, and brands.

Key findings from the report include:

NBA teams surpassed $1.2B in sponsorship revenues, achieving 50% growth over the 2020-21 season.



Revenue was driven by a significant increase in spending across the Sports Betting and Financial categories, and the emergence of Cryptocurrency.

NBA players continue to expand as a platform for brands, as they saw a 46% increase in deals from the prior year.



Five of the top six most searched companies on the SponsorUnited platform by NBA executives were Cryptocurrency brands (FTX, Crypto.com, Coinbase, Voyager, Ankr).



Performance drove fan interest as playoff teams increased social following 150% greater than non-playoff teams during the season.



Despite missing the playoffs in his 19th season, LeBron James' social following saw a massive increase of 22M new followers, which is more than 25 individual NBA teams.



"The NBA saw significant growth by capitalizing on a perfect storm of high-growth industries like Crypto and Tech aggressively entering the market with teams having highly visible platforms and innovative marketing solutions that allowed brands to tell their story in compelling ways" said SponsorUnited President & Founder, Bob Lynch.

Methodology

This report was compiled using SponsorUnited's proprietary platform data from September 2021 through May 2022.

*Social Data Compiled from Property or Person-Controlled Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn Accounts and Social Activity.

