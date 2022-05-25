SUNMI's P2 SMARTPAD Enabling Frictionless Payment in any Business Setting

SHANGHAI, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI introduced its first integrated PIN-pad, P2 SMARTPAD, which delivers high-performance with SUNMI OS and a 1.3GHZ Quad-Core processor. Supporting many cashless payment methods, P2 SMARTPAD can significantly improve checkout efficiency. And also equipped with its large 4" color touchscreen and dedicated rotatable mount also helps make P2 SMARTPAD easy to use for merchants from all industries.

Increasing efficiency in the actual business, reducing the maintenance investment, and enhancing the user experience have always been the must-have questions for merchants. SUNMI developed P2 SMARTPAD to enable merchants to make friction-less payments with a fast checkout experience in any business setting. It not only further completes SUNMI product lines but is also a pioneer in high-end retail market trend exploration.

The combined benefits raise the productivity of a broad range of multilane and retail, store and restaurant applications:

High performance for seamless payment

Built-in quad-core 1.3GHz processor and large memory optional ensure smooth operation. PCI PTS 6. x certified, the P2 SMARTPAD satisfies local payment compliance for every transaction to be secured.

Ergonomic design powering a high-end user experience

P2 SMARTPAD presents a large 4" landscape mode screen to provide users with a wider interface. The ergonomic keypad is designed for reliable and accurate user inputs. With IP53, P2 SMARTPAD can sustain liquid spilling or splashing.

Multi-option payment support

Accepting Chip & Pin, Chip & Sign, Magstripe, QR code, Contactless, Google pay/Apple pay, P2 SMARTPAD meets the payment needs of different customers.

SUNMI OS empowers a better operational efficiency

During payment, kiosk mode can effectively prevent program exit caused by user misuse. Default application start-up can be set on SUNMI Partner Platform for P2 SMARTPAD to boot directly on a selected application.

The SUNMI P2 SMARTPAD offers an exceptional feature, making it one of the most competitive professional integrated PIN-pad solutions for commercial digitization business.

About SUNMI

SUNMI, with "Altruism" as its core value, is an IoT company that comprehensively leads global innovation in intelligent commercial hardware. We are committed to bringing businesses smart IoT devices and supporting integrated cloud services to build an interconnected world and achieve Business 4.0. By December 31, 2021, SUNMI App Store has become a top App Store for Business with 30,000 partners and over 16,000 Apps, and these Apps have been widely used in food delivery, restaurant, retail, tax control, checkout, and other scenarios. SUNMI's IoT products and solutions have been used in more than 200 countries, regions, and territories, empowering merchants around the world.

