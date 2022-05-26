Bureau Veritas Grants Certification to TerraCycle For Recycled Claim Standard

TRENTON, N.J. , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services (Bureau Veritas), leaders in testing, inspection/audit, advisory and certification services, has contracted with international recycling leader, TerraCycle to provide conformity assessment services to verify the company's recycling operations and adherence to the Recycled Claim Standard as published by the Textile Exchange.

"I am pleased to report that Bureau Veritas has granted certification to TerraCycle for the Recycled Claim Standard (version 2.0) for two of the waste streams in their US operations." said Chuck Rogers, Americas Director, Technical Consulting and Supply Chain Solutions, Bureau Veritas. "TerraCycle's demonstrated conformance to the Recycled Claim Standard is a testament to TerraCycle's competence and commitment within the recycling industry."

The Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) is a set of requirements implemented to achieve third-party certification of recycled input and chain of custody using metrics of material mass balance. To achieve this certification, Bureau Veritas audited TerraCycle's current supply chain, recycling process, operational methods, and associated sub-contractors specifically for Mixed Flexible Packaging and Mixed Rigid Packaging for conformance to RCS.

"Starting in 2020, TerraCycle began working with Bureau Veritas to define, conduct, and complete independent audits of our US supply chain," said Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle. "We have now received certification in the US for two major material categories and are working to replicate this process for additional waste streams globally throughout 2022. This certification by a global leader in their field is additional reassurance to our partners that the material sent to us is never used for waste to energy or buried in landfills."

The relationship with Bureau Veritas allows for global scale and reach thanks to Bureau Veritas' leadership position within the retail/consumer goods marketplace with test labs and auditors worldwide.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services. Founded in 1828, the group has 69,000 employees located in 1,400 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performances by offering innovative services and solutions in order to ensure that their products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environment protection and social responsibility.

Website: http://www.bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance and sustainability provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, certification, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include soft goods; electrical and electronic products; smart world products and services including wireless and mobile devices; automotive equipment; hard goods; toys and juvenile products; premiums; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products.

Website: www.cps.bureauveritas.com

About Textile Exchange



Textile Exchange is a global nonprofit that creates leaders in the sustainable fiber and materials industry. The organization manages and promotes a suite of six leading industry standards, as well as collects and publishes critical industry data and insights that enable brands and retailers to measure, manage and track their use of preferred fiber and materials.

With more than 600 members who represent leading brands, retailers and suppliers, Textile Exchange has, for years, been positively impacting climate through accelerating the use of preferred fibers across the global textile industry and is now making it an imperative goal through its 2030 Strategy: Climate+. Under the Climate+ strategic direction, Textile Exchange will be the driving force for urgent climate action with a goal of 45% reduced CO2 emissions from textile fiber and material production by 2030.

To learn more about Textile Exchange, visit: www.TextileExchange.org. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @TextileExchange.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating in 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with its partners to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its reuse platform Loop gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

