NVCA Appoints Threshold's Emily Melton as New Board Chair

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) announced that Emily Melton, Managing Partner at Threshold Ventures, will serve as the 2022-2023 Chair of the NVCA Board of Directors.

"This is a critical moment for the United States as we continue building back after two pandemic years," said NVCA President and CEO Bobby Franklin. "I am very excited to have Emily lead the board during this important time. She knows what it takes for entrepreneurs and investors to build great companies, and she has a true gift in communicating these priorities with policymakers."

"As Board Chair, I will push for laws, regulations, and policies that support investors and entrepreneurs tackling our most pressing societal challenges," said Melton. "From immigration reform to the climate crisis, the U.S. must remain the most attractive place in the world to build new companies. This will undoubtedly create more American jobs along with services and products that will benefit all of society."

Melton is preceded by Michael Brown, General Partner at Battery Ventures. Brown successfully led NVCA and its members during the pandemic and set up the VC community to help lead the recovery.

"Michael's strong leadership and creative thinking guided us through a new administration and shifting legislative agendas," said Franklin. "His commitment to the values that define NVCA helped advance pro-startup policies that diversified and expanded the greater venture capital ecosystem at a time when we witnessed unprecedented investments in tomorrow's economy."

NVCA also announced the appointment of seven new directors to its board who will serve four-year terms from 2022-2026:

