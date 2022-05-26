ROVENSA becomes global leader in BioSolutions through the integration of COSMOCEL

COSMOCEL is a leader in specialty biostimulants with a high value-added portfolio and a consolidated commercial footprint in North America , Latin America , Europe , Middle East , and South Africa .

This strategic step transforms ROVENSA into global leader in BioSolutions for sustainable agriculture, with the broadest and best-balanced portfolio of high value bionutrition, biostimulant, biocontrol, bio-adjuvant, bio-soil enhancers, and bio-plant performance products based on innovative technologies.

COSMOCEL will continue to operate as an independent company, led by the current management team, leveraging the capabilities of ROVENSA to accelerate the platform's internationalization and portfolio development through state-of-the-art innovation.

MADRID, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROVENSA, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, today announces that it has agreed to integrate COSMOCEL, a leading player in specialty biostimulants and high-tech products for agriculture. The completion of the integration is subject to approval by the anti-trust authorities.

Based in Monterrey, Mexico, COSMOCEL is a market-leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty biostimulant solutions with over 60 years of experience. COSMOCEL's portfolio of over 100 products spans biostimulants, biocontrol and adjuvants.

COSMOCEL has more than 700 employees, 3 state of the art manufacturing facilities, 11 offices and 26 warehouses to serve its customers in more than 50 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and South Africa. It has a strong and long-established market reach through commercial teams and strategic partnerships, as well as a highly experienced R&D team.

This strategic integration positions ROVENSA as global leader in BioSolutions for sustainable agriculture and it is squarely aligned with its strategy to provide distributors and farmers with innovative solutions to increase land productivity and output profitability, whilst enabling farming in a sustainable and responsible way to protect and preserve the environment for future generations.

COSMOCEL complements ROVENSA's geographical footprint, bringing exposure to new geographies and enhanced access to strategic markets in the Americas. It also brings sizeable and versatile production capabilities in Mexico, additional R&D competences, and material product synergies. COSMOCEL and ROVENSA share a similar business culture and go-to-market approach, a critical cornerstone to achieve continued commercial growth and value creation in partnership with distributors and farmers.

Eric van Innis, ROVENSA´s CEO stated: "We are thrilled to welcome COSMOCEL to the group to strengthen our global presence as a reference provider of well-balanced solutions for agriculture. This strategic integration highlights our growth ambitions in the BioSolutions international market and our strong commitment to sustainable agriculture. The high quality and complementary range of biostimulants and bio-performance products of COSMOCEL, their culture, their market approach, the quality and commitment of their people and management, and their production capacities will give us a unique position to offer the best nature-based solutions for our distributors and farmers, leveraging on our global scale and capabilities. We are determined to have a strong impact in sustainable agriculture that should be both productive and regenerative, in harmony with nature, making crops more resilient to climate change, and ultimately feed the world guarantying equity and health".

The Management of Cosmocel added: "We strongly believe that this integration will be highly beneficial to COSMOCEL and everyone that belongs to the organisation. Since the very beginning of our discussions, ROVENSA always demonstrated a clear commitment and willingness to preserve our culture and people, which will undoubtedly allow us to, together with other ROVENSA businesses, keep on pursuing a path to contribute to a better and more sustainable agriculture."

Rovensa was advised by J.P. Morgan, Uría Menéndez, Dunham Trimmer, PwC, Marsh and ERM. Cosmocel was advised by Seale & Associates, Santamarina + Steta, EY, and ERM.

The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About Rovensa

Rovensa is a global leader in bionutrition, biocontrol and crop protection solutions for sustainable agriculture, helping farmers to produce safe, healthy and nutritious food for all. Supporting our mission of contributing to feed the planet, our more than 2,000 employees across over 30 countries, strive every day to lead the change in food production systems through science-led innovation in agriculture, aiming to preserve and enhance soil, environmental, and human health.

With sales in over 80 countries worldwide, Rovensa offers a complementary portfolio of environmentally friendly and innovative solutions for plant health & care. From our more than 30 R&D Experimental Centers and Laboratories across the world and with over 800 field support professionals, we are working closely with farmers to help them producing more with fewer natural resources.

With the integration of Cosmocel, Rovensa´s revenues exceed EUR 650m.

For more information, go to www.rovensa.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Rovensa