Zephyr Celebrates 25 Years of Smart Design and Clean Air

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that continues to lead the industry in smart design and clean air, celebrates 25 years of pushing the boundaries to deliver the highest ventilation performance in the kitchen. Zephyr is committed to reducing exposure to indoor air pollutants through powerful blowers, advanced ventilation technology, and innovative features designed to deliver peace of mind.

"The home's indoor air quality is extremely important, especially in the kitchen," says Sarah Wahl, the VP Marketing at Zephyr. "A family of four can produce a gallon of grease a year. And without effective ventilation, that grease ends up on cabinets, floors, furniture – and in the air." According to the Berkeley Lab, indoor air quality is often worse than outdoor air quality due to fine particles, toxic gases, household chemicals, materials, allergens, and more pollutants. This can have short- and long-term impacts on the family's health.

PowerWave™ is an example of how Zephyr leads the industry in ventilation technology, offering the most powerful dual-internal blower system on the market. Featuring three-phase AC power and aerodynamic blades, PowerWave can move up to 1,300 CFM with two blowers combined. Additional features such as Perimeter Aspiration System (a method that increases air velocity and improves the capture of contaminates), enhanced LED Lighting, and smart app technology all work together to create an extremely effective, powerful kitchen range hood.

With Zephyr, you needn't choose between aesthetics and good health, thanks in part to designer partnerships with Robert Brunner and Fu-Tung Cheng that introduced timeless hoods such as the Horizon and Okeanito. Tech-forward range hoods that also elevate the kitchen design like Lux Connect and Titan Wall, and hood inserts like the Tornado III include professional-grade filters, multiple blower options, and a wireless remote control to keep spaces clean and smoke free.

"Zephyr's commitment to clean air has been the driving force behind our product innovation for the past 25 years. We care for our customers and their families by keeping their needs front and center in all that we do—and a healthy kitchen is a huge part of that."

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

