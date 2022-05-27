BlackBerry and Google launch Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM

Enterprises can now manage company-issued and BYO Chrome devices with BlackBerry UEM to boost productivity and security

WATERLOO, ON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the launch of Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM, providing the full suite of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) support for the growing number of devices running the popular Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Chrome OS and Chrome browser in enterprises.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

The new integration increases BlackBerry UEM's Serviceable Available Market (SAM) with Chrome Enterprise devices quickly gaining popularity as a cost-effective, competitive solution for business executives, their tech teams and employees, now backed by BlackBerry UEM's industry leading security. Additionally, the new BlackBerry UEM integration is featured on Google's Chrome Enterprise Recommended program that helps enterprises select validated partner solutions and integrations that support their workforce, wherever they work and the devices they choose to use.

"We see increasing adoption of Google Chrome and Chrome OS devices amongst our enterprise customers. In addition to existing support for BlackBerry apps on Chrome devices, businesses were calling for remote management capabilities to enforce policy settings and raise security levels. Working hand-in-hand with Google, our UEM solution is better equipped than ever to keep employees connected and protected so they can work from practically any device, anywhere," said Billy Ho, Executive VP, Cybersecurity Product at BlackBerry.

"As enterprises deploy more modern, cloud-centric endpoints such as Chromebooks, smartphones and tablets as primary computing devices, they're also looking to centralize all management and security of these endpoints," said Phil Hochmuth, VP, endpoint management and enterprise mobility, IDC. "Tools that help integrate newer technologies such as Chrome OS into established endpoint management and security frameworks will be critical to the success of these deployments."

BlackBerry UEM leverages the new Chrome Enterprise Connectors Framework and associated Chrome Management APIs including Chrome Policy APIs to manage and secure Chrome-based devices. Through BlackBerry's rich unified endpoint management feature-set and a single integrated dashboard view, IT managers are now able to activate an extensive list of policies including remote wipe, password enforcement, user group and Allowlist configurations, auto-updates, and connection settings for Chrome OS-powered devices and the Chrome browser. This greater level of control over device and policy management enables organizations to empower users to work on their choice of technology without compromising enterprise security.

Chrome OS Management with BlackBerry UEM is now in customer trials and will be globally available from July 2022.

