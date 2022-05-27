In time for Menstrual Hygiene Day, #HappyPeriod reinvigorates FLOW Period Pop-Ups - Advocating Health Education

The Flex Co. is a proud partner of #HappyPeriod, promoting menstrual health education for BIPOC and minority communities in the Los Angeles County area

VENICE, Calif, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In anticipation of Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, The Flex Co. teamed up with #HappyPeriod for a FLOW period care pop-up – a health education event hosted at The Salt Eaters Bookshop on May 14. Held to benefit the teens of Compton G.IRLS Club , FLOW brought together three prominent Black-owned local organizations to support today's youth.

#HappyPeriod is the first Black-led nonprofit organization that fills a need for menstrual health education, advocacy, and access, especially amongst adolescents, teens, and young adults. Studies have found that 1 out of 5 teens1 in the U.S. miss class because of lack of access to period products and 23% of students1 have struggled to afford period products. The FLOW period care pop-up program was created to combat these issues, especially amongst underserved groups.

FLOW offers a shame-free space to discuss menstruation and introduce self-care methods to have a better period week. As a partner, The Flex Co. supports #HappyPeriods workshop curriculum and provides resources and body-safe period products to all attendees—women, girls, femmes, and gender expansive humans. Education is a cornerstone of Flex's mission, as is creating opportunities for more health education within the minority and BIPOC communities that #HappyPeriod serves. With these FLOW pop-ups #HappyPeriod hopes to garner the attention of local public schools in order to provide a more formal educational service to institutions that are willing to place a higher value on the importance of menstruation.

"It brings me joy to be of service to the Compton G.IRLS Club alongside our incredible partners. This year's kickoff to FLOW period care pop-ups was a huge success and a testament to the impact that Black women and femmes have in the community. We're committed to supporting our underserved youth and grateful to share these experiences," says Chelsea VonChaz, Founder of #HappyPeriod.

The May 14th FLOW period pop-up event was further supported by Shoe Palace Corporation and Nike.

If your organization is interested in hosting a menstrual health educational workshop, please reach out to Happy Period via happyperiod@rebelliouspr.com .

About #HappyPeriod

#HappyPeriod acts as a catalyst for the advancement of menstrual care. Moved to movement by the sight of a homeless woman wearing blood stained rags as she crossed the street, mother-daughter duo Chelsea VonChaz and Cherryl Lucy-Warner took action in 2015. Their mission is to produce programs with love centered on menstrual care that empower Black, Indigenous, and Latin adolescents and teens. #HappyPeriod has spread across 15 U.S. cities and is an approved facilitator for the Los Angeles County School District. Through partnerships with brands such as Airbnb, Facebook, The Flex Co., and Google, they advocate for menstrual equity.



1 The State of the Period by Thinx and PERIOD

About Compton G.IRLS Club

Compton G.IRLS Club was founded in 2017 as an after school club based in Compton High School's Library. We started with 12 girls and volunteers from within our own community. We have created a safe space for girls to learn something new without judgment.

About The Flex Co.

The Flex Co. is the top-selling sustainable period care brand known for creating highly differentiated, innovative products. Their product portfolio, including Flex Disc™, Flex Cup™, Flex Reusable Disc™, Flex Plant+ Disc™, Softdisc®, and Softcup®, is sold in nearly 30,000 retailers in the United States. Based in Venice, California, The Flex Co. is FDA-registered and is the sole designer of its products, which are manufactured in the United States and Canada. Learn more at Flexfits.com , and join our #uterati customer community on Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

About The Salt Eaters Bookshop

The Salt Eaters Bookshop is a bookstore that prioritizes books, comics, and zines written by and about Black women, girls, femmes, and and gender expansive people in Inglewood, CA. #BlackWomanOwned

