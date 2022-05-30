SeniorMatch Reveals Top Cities for Senior Singles Looking for Dating and Romance

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Match is a senior dating site for older women and mature men seeking the like-minded elite singles at the same age. It aims to create an inclusive and friendly online dating site for senior over 50 to find love and meet new friends. SeniorMatch is based on a sophisticated and precise matching system that enables users to easily find their matches in a few simple steps.

Recently, SeniorMatch lists the top cities for senior singles looking for dating and romance as below:

New York

California

Texas

Alabama

Georgia

Florida

Illinois

Nevada

Arizona

Washington

Massachusetts

Colorado

Pennsylvania

North Carolina

Virginia

Maryland

Ohio

Indiana

Since 2001, SeniorMatch has successfully hosted over 1 million singles above the age of 50. It prevents the entrance of low-quality and younger people to join in, with the aim of developing an exclusive and professional community for seniors. It launched prompts to allow users to answer specific questions that showcase their unique personalities and describe the sort of relationship they are looking for, alongside incorporating their important interests to better finetune the selection of potential partners.

A "Friendly Senior Jokes" feature is being rolled out to allow uploading jokes that resonate with people of that age group. These jokes are vital to fostering healthy connections between users and finding potential matches.

"Jokes for seniors are more vital than ever, as many seniors can't connect with their families the way they used to due to social distancing guidelines. It helps senior singles to show more about their personality and find potential matches." Stated Rachel Palmer, the spokesperson of SeniorMatch.

About SeniorMatch

Founded in 2001, SeniorMatch is a professional senior dating site targeting older women and senior men who are on the lookout for like-minded singles.

For more information about the website, please visit SeniorMatch.com.

