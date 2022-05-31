Annexus Health Affirms Commitment to Data Security With SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Annexus Health has achieved the highest level of compliance for service organizations

SEWICKLEY, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, today announced that it has attained SOC 2 Type 2 certification, a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). The certification demonstrates the company's dedication to excellence in process monitoring, encryption control, intrusion detection, user access authentication, and disaster recovery.

"While data security, scalability, and system availability have always been integral to our solutions at Annexus Health, this independent third-party audit and certification assures our customers and partners that their data and business processes will always be secure and available within the AssistPoint® platform," said Annexus Health Chief Technology Officer Scott Mullins.

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification details the operational efficiency of Annexus Health systems, covering infrastructure, software, people, data, and procedures.

The initial certification is based on the company's previous 12 months of compliance with the AICPA's trust services criteria of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Annexus Health will submit to voluntary annual audits to maintain compliance as the company grows to meet customer needs.

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey by delivering innovative solutions, including tech-enabled services, that reduce financial and administrative burdens to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

