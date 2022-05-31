Leading kids brand balabala enters the metaverse, with the announcement of its first kids digital brand ambassador

First kids digital brand ambassador - Rainy

SHANGHAI, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balabala announced its entry into the metaverse, creating a hyper-realistic digital brand ambassador named 'Rainy'. Rainy is the first digital kid's brand ambassador of balabala, highlighting the leading position of balabala brand in the children's wear industry.

The name Rainy takes its inspiration from rain, the water of life, an essential requirement for nourishment and growth. Balabala is the brand that truly understands how children grow up. With an insight into the metaverse, balabala creates a new communication window with the Z-generation, at the same time enhancing it's multi-channel brand strategy.

In an additional announcement, balabala also reported securing key cooperation with two prominent designers， Christine Phung (former Dior and Chloe creative director) and independent designer Veeco Zhao on its latest product series.

The new collection designs illustrate the beauty of growth in girls by merging a European culture with Chinese design concepts, encouraging kids to express themselves and become a part of their own fairy tale.

Balabala continues to drive its ambition of providing its global customers with diversified, high-quality products in a vibrant, exciting shopping environment, encouraging children around the world to have a wonderful childhood and aiming to "Become the first-choice children's fashion brand"

More information can be found at

www.balabala.com.hk/pages/business-opportunities

