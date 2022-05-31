LICY ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. Shareholders

LICY ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LICY) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 16, 2021 to March 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Li-Cycle's largest customer, Traxys, is not actually a customer, but merely a broker providing working capital financial to the Company while Traxys tries to sell Li-Cycle's product to end customers; (2) the Company engaged in highly questionable related party transactions; (3) the Company's mark-to-model accounting is vulnerable to abuse and gave a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company's reported revenues were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) the Company's gross margins have likely been negative since inception; (6) the Company will require an additional $1 billion of funding to support its planned growth (which is a figure greater than the Company raised via the merger); and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Li-Cycle you have until June 20, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

