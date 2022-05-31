Stretch Zone Takes the Title of First Assisted-Stretching Franchise to Reach 200 Open Locations

Revolutionary Wellness Brand Paves the Way as Largest Stretching Franchise

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone continues to move in the right direction.

The world's first and largest practitioner-assisted stretching franchise announced today it is soon opening its 200th location, a massive milestone for the brand and the health and wellness space.

Growing at a monumental pace, with two studio openings per week, the key to Stretch Zone's expansion has been partnering with multi-unit franchisees that see the benefits of adding a proven brand with simple operations to their portfolio. Other appealing differentiators for Stretch Zone are the science-based methodology, as well as the stretch itself using patented straps and proprietary tables. In addition to Stretch Zone's success, the brand has had no closures thus far, honing in on finding and scaling with operators that are active with their ownership and passionate about serving others.

Coined the Road to 200, Stretch Zone will be celebrating its 200th studio milestone on June 27 with coast-to-coast festivities, which will be captured on Instagram. There will be four locations opening on one single day, starting with St. Pete, Florida in the morning; Chicago, Illinois and Dallas, Texas in the afternoon; and Anchorage, Alaska in the evening. To wrap up the day, the corporate team and the entire franchise system will come together to commemorate the achievement virtually.

"Having 200 open studios is historic for the brand and truly sets us apart in the industry. We know we're positioning our locations to serve their communities in the best way they can, and that's the biggest reward," said Tony Zaccario, the president and CEO of Stretch Zone, and an under-30 business visionary who set the brand on its growth trajectory. "It's a great feeling to know what we're doing is changing people's lives, and that we can also continue to help more people understand the benefits of stretching and increase the livelihood of more clients."

Another notch in Stretch Zone's belt is its partnership with Drew Brees, who joined the brand in 2021 and serves as a current Board of Directors member. Additionally, Brees has signed on to open 20 stores and has already opened nine.

Stretch Zone offers franchisees a full range of programs and accreditations. The Stretch Zone franchise opportunity differentiates itself with a simplistic, low-cost, turnkey, franchisee-first business model backed by a science-based, patented stretching system. Different from stretching at home, practitioner-assisted stretching is a personalized routine performed by trained practitioners. Using its patented strapping system and proprietary tables to position, stabilize and isolate muscles, Stretch Zone's certified staff delivers a life-changing stretch experience. Stretch Zone practitioners follow specific methods and protocols to properly position, stabilize, isolate, and manipulate muscles using the powerful principles of neuromuscular behavior.

The brand is a rewarding franchise opportunity to entrepreneurs interested in health and wellness, who also find joy in serving their community. For more information about franchising with Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com/franchise.

About Stretch Zone

Stretch Zone is the leading franchised stretching concept that offers proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help clients achieve enhanced quality of life. It was founded by Jorden Gold in 2004 after seeing the first-hand benefits assisted stretching brought to his grandfather. The brand has set a goal to reach 300 locations within one year of hitting the 200-location mark in June 2022. As a pioneer within the health and wellness space, Stretch Zone uses its patented Stretch Zone Stabilization System to aid in increased mobility and muscle function. The system enables clients to accomplish Flex-ability for Life® with processes to train muscles to move with a greater range of motion, allowing for an easier golf swing or comfortable night's rest. Clients are welcomed into Stretch Zone by nationally accredited practitioners, a relaxing atmosphere and secure equipment. For more information about Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com.

