Yunji Announces First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022[1].

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Total revenues in the first quarter of 2022 were RMB342.6 million (US$54.0 million), compared with RMB675.4 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to the negative impact of the outbreaks of the highly-transmissible Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 in early 2022 on the Company's operations and the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, causing near-term decreases in sales. The COVID-19 outbreaks in early 2022 have caused varying degrees of temporary shutdowns and delays in production and operation of the Company's suppliers (especially private label suppliers), third-party merchants, third-party logistics service providers and other business partners, leading to temporary shortages of certain merchandise and delays in logistics services as well as delays in the research and development and new product launch processes associated with the Company's private label suppliers. This has negatively affected and may continue to negatively affect the Company's revenues and operations in 2022, depending on the future development of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Repeat purchase rate[2] in the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was 80.2%.

Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, "We recently celebrated the seven-year anniversary of our incorporation and are excited to start a new chapter of our business with an upgraded product curation strategy. Our new strategy will further augment the development and promotion of high-quality products and our own private label brands. We believe in our strong growth potential as we execute on our upgraded strategy through the current transitory macro headwinds."

"Despite the turbulent macro environment, we maintained a steady and healthy performance and achieved operating profitability for the fourth consecutive quarter. During the first quarter of 2022, we recorded operating income of RMB2.4 million (US$0.4 million), compared to operating loss of RMB19.8 million in the same period last year. Our product curation and supply chain differentiation strategies enable us to more tightly control our business operations and further optimize our cost structure. We remain confident in our ability to navigate the current challenges through our agile and flexible operations." said Mr. Peng Zhang, Yunji's Vice President of Finance.

First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB342.6 million (US$54.0 million), compared with RMB675.4 million in the same period of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the negative impact of the outbreaks of the highly-transmissible Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 in early 2022 on the Company's operations and the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, causing near-term decreases in sales. The COVID-19 outbreaks in early 2022 have caused varying degrees of temporary shutdowns and delays in production and operation of the Company's suppliers (especially private label suppliers), third-party merchants, third-party logistics service providers and other business partners, leading to temporary shortages of certain merchandise and delays in logistics services as well as delays in the research and development and new product launch processes associated with the Company's private label suppliers. This has negatively affected and may continue to negatively affect the Company's revenues and operations in 2022, depending on the future development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Revenues from sales of merchandise, net decreased by 49.2% to RMB290.5 million (US$45.8 million) from RMB571.9 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Revenues from the marketplace business were RMB47.4 million (US$7.5 million), compared with RMB95.4 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Other revenues decreased by 42.2% to RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million) from RMB8.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Total cost of revenues decreased by 56.5% to RMB191.3 million (US$30.2 million), or 55.8% of total revenues, from RMB439.4 million, or 65.1% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decline in merchandise sales, which recognize revenues on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues was mainly comprised of those costs related to the sales of merchandise revenue in the first quarter of 2022.

Total operating expenses decreased by 43.2% to RMB154.9 million (US$24.4 million) from RMB272.7 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Fulfillment expenses decreased by 24.6% to RMB48.9 million (US$7.7 million), or 14.3% of total revenues, from RMB64.8 million, or 9.6% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to: (i) reduced personnel costs due to staffing structure refinements, and (ii) decreased service fees charged by third-party payment settlement platforms.
  • Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 47.4% to RMB50.7 million (US$8.0 million), or 14.8% of total revenues, from RMB96.3 million, or 14.3% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in member management fees.
  • Technology and content expenses decreased by 35.6% to RMB24.1 million (US$3.8 million), or 7.0% of total revenues, from RMB37.5 million, or 5.6% of total revenues, in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements and reduced server costs.
  • General and administrative expenses decreased by 57.8% to RMB31.2 million (US$4.9 million), or 9.1% of total revenues, from RMB74.1 million, or 11.0% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses and reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements.

Income from operations was RMB2.4 million (US$0.4 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB19.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Financial loss, net was RMB35.3 million (US$5.6 million), compared with financial income, net of RMB20.5 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to the decreased fair value of equity securities with readily determinable fair value.

Net loss was RMB36.9 million (US$5.8 million), compared with RMB4.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[3] was RMB30.6 million (US$4.8 million), compared with adjusted net income of RMB17.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.02, compared with nil in the same period of 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net income/(loss) as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation.

The Company presents adjusted net income/(loss) because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income/(loss) enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation." The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji's business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)




As of



December 31,

2021


March 31,

2022



RMB


RMB


US$

ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents


567,204


306,382


48,331

Restricted cash


62,528


50,885


8,026

Short-term investments


380,052


385,371


60,791

Accounts receivable, net (Allowance for
credit losses of RMB7,225 and
RMB4,799, respectively)


118,166


81,791


12,902

Advance to suppliers


59,437


71,295


11,247

Inventories, net


84,500


80,690


12,728

Amounts due from related parties


2,532


2,854


450

Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(Allowance for credit losses of RMB4,791
and RMB5,059, respectively)


430,717


430,842


67,964








Total current assets


1,705,136


1,410,110


222,439








Non-current assets







Property and equipment, net


12,842


10,923


1,723

Long-term investments


381,401


401,848


63,390

Deferred tax assets


17,497


14,005


2,209

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


5,420


4,274


674

Other non-current assets (Allowance for
credit losses of RMB488 and RMB540,
respectively)


227,674


308,782


48,709








Total non-current assets


644,834


739,832


116,705








Total assets


2,349,970


2,149,942


339,144

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





As of



December 31,

2021


March 31,

2022



RMB


RMB


US$

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable


254,839


203,174


32,050

Deferred revenue


105,752


61,947


9,772

Incentive payables to members


265,612


245,536


38,732

Member management fees payable[4]


15,570


9,424


1,487

Other payable and accrued liabilities


202,786


169,195


26,689

Amounts due to related parties


15,630


10,595


1,671

Operating lease liabilities - current


5,571


5,566


878








Total current liabilities


865,760


705,437


111,279








Non-current liabilities







Operating lease liabilities


3,123


1,563


247

Deferred tax liabilities


2,572


-


-








Total non-current liabilities


5,695


1,563


247








Total Liabilities


871,455


707,000


111,526

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)




As of



December 31,

2021


March 31,

2022



RMB


RMB


US$








Shareholders' equity







Ordinary shares


70


70


11

Less: Treasury stock


(44,228)


(13,653)


(2,154)

Additional paid-in capital


7,342,344


7,316,590


1,154,164

Statutory reserve


14,019


14,019


2,211

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(15,664)


(20,636)


(3,255)

Accumulated deficit


(5,818,645)


(5,855,142)


(923,626)

Total Yunji Inc. shareholders' equity


1,477,896


1,441,248


227,351

Non-controlling interests


619


1,694


267

Total shareholders' equity


1,478,515


1,442,942


227,618

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


2,349,970


2,149,942


339,144

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)




For the Three Months Ended



 March 31,

2021


March 31,

2022



RMB


RMB


US$

Revenues:







  Sales of merchandise, net


571,888


290,455


45,818

  Marketplace revenue


95,374


47,426


7,481

  Other revenues


8,135


4,698


741

Total revenues


675,397


342,579


54,040

Operating cost and expenses:







  Cost of revenues


(439,365)


(191,317)


(30,180)

  Fulfilment


(64,834)


(48,914)


(7,716)

  Sales and marketing


(96,325)


(50,650)


(7,990)

  Technology and content


(37,488)


(24,140)


(3,808)

  General and administrative


(74,068)


(31,223)


(4,925)

Total operating cost and expenses


(712,080)


(346,244)


(54,619)

  Other operating income


16,914


6,109


964

(Loss)/income from operations


(19,769)


2,444


385

  Financial income/(loss), net


20,486


(35,270)


(5,564)

  Foreign exchange income/(loss), net


171


(313)


(49)

  Other non-operating income, net


913


2,023


319

Income/(loss) before income tax
expense, and equity in loss of
affiliates, net of tax


1,801


(31,116)


(4,909)

  Income tax expense[5]


(3,249)


(5,324)


(840)

  Equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax


(2,524)


(455)


(72)

Net loss


(3,972)


(36,895)


(5,821)

Less: net loss attributable to non-
controlling interests shareholders


(149)


(399)


(63)

Net loss attributable to YUNJI INC.


(3,823)


(36,496)


(5,758)

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
(CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)




For the Three Months Ended



March 31,

2021


March 31,

2022



RMB


RMB


US$

Net loss attributable to ordinary
shareholders


(3,823)


(36,496)


(5,758)

Net loss


(3,972)


(36,895)


(5,821)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)







     Foreign currency translation
adjustment


6,475


(4,972)


(784)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)


2,503


(41,867)


(6,605)

  Less: total comprehensive loss
  attributable to non-controlling
  interests shareholders


(149)


(399)


(63)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)
attributable to YUNJI INC.


2,652


(41,468)


(6,542)

Net loss attributable to ordinary
shareholders


(3,823)


(36,496)


(5,758)

  Weighted average number of
  ordinary shares used in computing
  net loss per share, basic and diluted


2,134,812,630


2,147,541,470


2,147,541,470

Net loss per share attributable to
ordinary shareholders







  Basic


-


(0.02)


-

  Diluted


-


(0.02)


-

YUNJI INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)




For the Three Months Ended



March 31,

2021


March 31,

2022



RMB


RMB


US$

Share-based compensation
expenses included in:







   Technology and content


1,894


1,196


189

   General and administrative


18,847


4,778


753

   Fulfillment


(63)


618


98

   Sales and marketing


360


(325)


(51)

Total


21,038


6,267


989

YUNJI INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE
FINANCIAL MEASURES

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended



March 31,

2021


March 31,

2022



RMB


RMB


US$

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income:







   Net loss


(3,972)


(36,895)


(5,821)

   Add: Share-based compensation


21,038


6,267


989

   Adjusted net income/(loss)


17,066


(30,628)


(4,832)

1. This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.3393 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

2. "Repeat purchase rate" in a given period is calculated as the number of transacting members who purchased not less than twice divided by the total number of transacting members during such period. "Transacting member" in a given period refers to a member who successfully promotes Yunji's products to generate at least one order or places at least one order on Yunji's platform, regardless of whether any product in such order is ultimately sold or delivered or whether any product in such order is returned.

3. Adjusted net income/(loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

4. As of March 31, 2022, the decrease in incentive payables was mainly due to derecognition of long-aged payables to inactive members starting this quarter.

5. Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million), compared to RMB3.2 million in the same period of 2021. The Company's effective tax rate was changed primarily due to some of the subsidiaries continually making profit in addition to those profitable subsidiaries utilizing the tax loss carry forwards from previous years.

