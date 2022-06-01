BridgeFT Partners with Eaglebrook Advisors to Provide Integrated Crypto Solution for Financial Advisors

Wealth management software and infrastructure leader expands client reporting and data aggregation to include digital assets from Eaglebrook's crypto SMA platform

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Financial Technology ("BridgeFT"), a data-centric wealth management technology platform for registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial institutions, and FinTech innovators, announced today that it has partnered with Eaglebrook Advisors, Inc. ("Eaglebrook"), the largest SEC registered digital asset separately managed account ("SMA") platform, to expand its data aggregation, insights, and client reporting solution to include bitcoin and crypto SMAs from Eaglebrook.

This partnership provides joint clients of BridgeFT and Eaglebrook with an integrated solution that makes it easier to invest, manage, report, and bill on their clients' bitcoin and digital asset holdings within a secure, unified technology ecosystem. Through a direct integration that is live and fully operational, Eaglebrook's client and crypto SMA account data is seamlessly connected with BridgeFT's data aggregation platform and advisor-facing portal, AtlasTM. This integration enables financial advisors, TAMPs, and wealthtech partners to gain a better understanding of their clients' complete financial picture which now includes digital assets, paving the way for better investment advice and more accurate management, reporting, and billing on crypto positions.

As part of the integration, historical and ongoing digital asset investment data from Eaglebrook is automatically normalized, reconciled, and enriched by BridgeFT to calculate daily performance history and power advanced analytics, in conjunction with traditional custodian and held-away assets. The addition of Eaglebrook's crypto SMA data further extends the rich, consolidated, trade-ready data sources already available to BridgeFT clients via our open Developer API and/or directly through Atlas, our integrated advisor platform.

"We are excited to welcome Eaglebrook to our partner ecosystem and our growing roster of data resources available to our RIA and wealthtech clients. As retail investors continue to demand increased exposure to cryptocurrencies, Eaglebrook has led the way for wealth management professionals by making it easier for them to access digital assets directly using groundbreaking technology and the time-tested SMA platform advisors are used to," said Joe Stensland, CEO of BridgeFT. "At BridgeFT, we are continuously looking for partners, like Eaglebrook, who have a shared vision for using technology to help our clients deliver better, data-driven outcomes and more personalized experiences."

"We are thrilled to partner with Bridge to provide a seamless and secure digital asset solution for their RIAs and financial advisors," said Christopher King, CEO of Eaglebrook Advisors. "The partnership will continue to support the adoption and acceleration of digital asset SMAs as well as Eaglebrook's platform, positioning it as the premier solution for financial advisors investing in the digital asset market."

Digital assets held in Eaglebrook's SMAs are secured in an offline, institutional-grade custody account at Gemini Trust Company, a New York state trust company and digital asset custodian. Eaglebrook also provides educational resources through Eaglebrook IQ which delivers digital asset education and training for financial advisors to help them better understand the merits and risks of the emerging asset class, as well as answer client questions confidently.

Advisors interested in learning more about the integration between BridgeFT and Eaglebrook are invited to stream an informational webinar scheduled for June 2nd at 1:00PM EST.

About BridgeFT

BridgeFT is a cloud-native, API-first software and data platform that enables registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial institutions, and FinTech innovators to deliver better, data-driven outcomes for their clients. More than 300 leading firms trust BridgeFT to automate critical back office operations and power their digital wealth management ecosystems—seamlessly aligning essential wealth data, proactive client insights and reporting, and portfolio management automation to deliver a truly personalized client experience. From an integrated advisor platform to flexible, open APIs, BridgeFT delivers the infrastructure needed for success. Reimagine your approach to wealth infrastructure at bridgeft.com .

About Eaglebrook

Eaglebrook Advisors, Inc. is a SEC-registered investment adviser that operates the largest SEC registered SMA Platform in the crypto market. The firm has created the first bitcoin and crypto separately managed accounts (SMAs), which are designed to seamlessly integrate with an advisor's current portfolio management systems and workflows. The company is backed by leading wealth management executives and financial institutions.

For more information about Eaglebrook, its products, services and for important disclosures, please visit www.eaglebrookadvisors.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dave Hagen

dave@bridgeft.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bridge Financial Technology