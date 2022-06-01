IEHP Earns Industry CORE Certification for Data Security

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has earned the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare's (CAQH®) Operating Rules for Information Exchange (CORE®) Eligibility, Claim Status, and Payment & Remittance Certification Seals.

This means IEHP successfully completed an extensive testing process and review of national operating standards, enabling health plans and providers to electronically share large quantities of administrative data quickly and accurately. These rules and guidelines aim to improve the efficiency and improve national health care system costs.

"Exceeding these standards is critical to ensuring our providers have the necessary information to provide the very best care to our members," said Vinil Devabhaktuni, IEHP's Chief Information Officer. "Our teams work tirelessly to build sustainable systems and processes to support this effort and will continue to find innovative solutions to support the ongoing needs of our members and providers."

Widely viewed as the industry "gold standard," the CORE Certification illustrates IEHP's commitment to the secure exchange of member data and timely provisions of health care services. The certification also demonstrates IEHP's ongoing work effort adhering to the operating rules and their underlying standards, plus going above and beyond what is required.

"Inland Empire Health Plan is demonstrating industry leadership," said Robin J. Thomashauer, CAQH president. "Operating rules are most effective when everyone follows them, and today, thanks to IEHP, our nation's health care system has taken another important step forward."

CAQH CORE is a collaboration of more than 130 participating organizations that work together to develop operating rules. Participants represent health care providers, health plans, vendors, associations, government entities and the organizations that set standards for health care and data exchange. CORE Certification is currently available for all currently published Operating Rule Sets.

To learn more about IEHP visit iehp.org. For more information about CAQH CORE, visit www.caqhcore.org.

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

