AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION TO HIGHLIGHT GROUNDBREAKING DIABETES DEVELOPMENTS DURING PATHWAYS SYMPOSUM

Symposium will feature research on genomic analysis and glucose monitoring technologies

NEW ORLEANS, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, findings from two studies funded by the ADA Pathway to Stop Diabetes research program highlight innovative science and the latest diabetes developments on genomic profiling and glucose control. The symposium, 2022 Pathway to Stop Diabetes, will be presented at the 82nd Scientific Sessions held by the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in New Orleans, La.

Genomic Profiling & Type 2 Diabetes

The symposium will highlight findings from a new study, Deciphering Longitudinal Cell Type-Specific Defects in Diabetes Pathogenesis, evaluating how type 2 diabetes alters the composition and gene regulatory programs of each cell type in human pancreatic islets using genomic profiling.

In the study, researchers completed genomic profiling of approximately 250,000 cells from 17 non-diabetic, 14 pre-diabetic, and 17 type 2 diabetic individuals, representing the largest single cell genomic analysis to date, both in number of cells studied and number of non-diabetic, pre-diabetic, and type 2 diabetic individuals. Findings showed that islets from type 2 diabetics contained significantly fewer insulin-producing beta cells and identified new genes that are mis-regulated.

"These findings help us to better understand what genes play a role in islet dysfunction, a major contributor to type 2 diabetes. These insights should better inform therapeutic targets so that we can better protect or fix insulin-producing beta cells of type 2 diabetic individuals," said Michael L. Stitzel, PhD, Associate Professor at The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine.

Novel Glucose Management

Findings were also presented from Untethering Diabetes through Innovative Engineering evaluating micro-electromechanical systems, microfluidics and bio-sensing to achieve the goal of a painless, minimally invasive, low-cost, calibration-free, insulin pump-compatible CGM. The author will present a proposed solution for the unmet need fora painless, low-cost, disposable patch that can be adopted by Type I, and Type 2, and pre-diabetic individuals.

"A major goal for diabetes management is to restore seamless glucose control, thus avoiding the dangerous side effects of hypo- and hyperglycemia," said Sumita Pennathur, PhD, Professor in the Department Mechanical Engineering at UC Santa Barbara.

Research presentation details:





Michael L. Stitzel , PhD will present his study Deciphering Longitudinal Cell Type-Specific Defects in Diabetes Pathogenesis during the symposium, 2022 Pathway to Stop Diabetes on Friday, June 3 10:10–10:20 a.m. CT.

Sumita Pennathur , PhD will present her study Untethering Diabetes through Innovative Engineering during the symposium, 2022 Pathway to Stop Diabetes on Friday, June 3 10:20–10:30 a.m. CT.

