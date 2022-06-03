Equinox Strategy Partners' Jonathan Fitzgarrald Named Global Leader in Legal Strategy and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawdragon has once again selected Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Partner Jonathan R. Fitzgarrald for its 6th annual Lawdragon Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy & Consulting for his achievements as a key adviser on some of the most critical issues facing law firms. The 100 global leaders recognized are the "crème de la crème," according to the publisher.

Equinox Strategy Partners, headquartered in Los Angeles with an additional office in New York, specializes in training and coaching service professionals and firms—law, accounting and business management—on strategies for growing revenue and developing the next generation of talent.

"To remain successful in a competitive market, business-minded service firms are proactive in finding the professionals within their organizations who will assume the reins—both in terms of firm leadership as well as in generating revenue—and to give those professionals the client development and leadership skills to continue their success into the ever-changing future," said Fitzgarrald. "It is our passion to develop these professionals, and we are honored to be recognized for our work."

Equinox Strategy Partners facilitates 12-month, business development coaching and training programs that instill the client development and service skills required to sustain a growing practice. Clients say the training has boosted revenue by as much as 21 percent annually.

With a longstanding track record serving the legal profession, Fitzgarrald has a talent for finding untapped potential in people and prefers to consult in person. He believes that leaders are made not born. Competing in equestrian events has been a major influence and resilience builder—Jonathan literally must jump over every obstacle until he is the last one standing.

After graduating from Brigham Young University, Fitzgarrald spent nearly 20 years in-house at various firms, directing business development, marketing, public relations and communications. Nearly eight of those years were spent as Chief Business Development Officer at Greenberg Glusker, a full-service law firm. In 2017, Fitzgarrald was inducted as a Fellow into the College of Law Practice Management.

EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS provides service professionals in law, accounting and business management firms with strategies for growth. With offices in Los Angeles and in New York, their professionals provide firms nationwide with strategies for driving revenue and boosting market visibility. For more information, visit: EquinoxStrategy.com.

