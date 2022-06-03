Harini Logan declared champion of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee after first-ever spell-off

CINCINNATI, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harini Logan, a 14-year-old speller from San Antonio, Texas, is the champion of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in the competition's first-ever spell-off.

(PRNewsfoto/The E.W. Scripps Company) (PRNewswire)

Harini (huh-REE-nee) Logan earned the prestigious title when she correctly spelled "moorhen", which is defined as "the female of the red grouse."

"We activated the spell-off because it was the best chance to show the extent of these spellers' preparation," said Dr. J. Michael Durnil, executive director of the Spelling Bee. "Clearly, they demonstrated their deep capacity for the competition."

The two spellers each had 90 seconds to spell as many words as they could from a predetermined list of words while the other speller was sequestered. Logan correctly spelled 22 words out of 26 words attempted – the highest percentage of words spelled correctly – to earn the coveted champion title.

Adam Symson, president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), presented her with the championship trophy for the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

"Harini displayed impressive focus and determination throughout the competition all the way up to her thrilling win," Symson said. "It's exactly why the Scripps National Spelling Bee is a piece of American culture beloved by millions around the world. We get to know these spellers and their stories, and we love rooting them along with each turn at the microphone.

"Congratulations to Harini and to all of the national competitors this year. Scripps is proud to tell your stories."

This was Logan's fourth time participating in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. She placed 31st in 2021, 30th in 2019 and 323rd in 2018.

Logan, an 8th grader at The Montessori School of San Antonio, was sponsored by Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre Association.

The champion receives:

From Scripps: $50,000 cash prize, commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup, the official championship trophy of the Scripps National Spelling Bee;

From Merriam- Webster : $2,500 cash prize and reference library from the Bee's dictionary partner;

From Encyclopædia Britannica: $400 of reference works, including a 1768 Encyclopædia Britannica Replica Set and a three-year membership to Britannica Online Premium.

Vikram Raju of Aurora, Colorado, representing The Denver Post, placed second in the competition and will receive $30,000. He correctly spelled 15 of 19 words attempted in the spell-off.

Vihaan Sibal of McGregor, Texas, representing Rapoport Holdings, LLC, placed third in the competition and will receive $15,000.

The 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee took place at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Competition began Tuesday with 229 spellers. Round-by-round results are available at spellingbee.com.

Photos from the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee are available on the Scripps National Spelling Bee's official Flickr page at flickr.com/scrippsbee/ .

Watch the finals again on Newsy

For the first time in Bee history, the finals aired exclusively on ION and Bounce, which are part of Scripps' portfolio of free, over-the-air national networks. The finals will re-broadcast on Newsy on June 3 at 9 p.m. ET and on June 5 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

