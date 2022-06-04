Everest Medicines' Licensing Partner Gilead Sciences Announces Positive Results from Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 Study of Trodelvy® in Heavily Pre-treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and SHANGHAI, June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK) announces today that its licensing partner, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD), reported positive results from the primary analysis of the Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study of Trodelvy® (sacituzumab govitecan) versus physicians' choice of chemotherapy (TPC) in heavily pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients who received prior endocrine therapy, CDK4/6 inhibitors and two to four lines of chemotherapy.

The study met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 34% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death (median PFS 5.5 vs. 4 months; HR: 0.66; 95% CI: 0.53-0.83; P<0.0003). The first interim analysis of the key secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) demonstrated a trend in improvement. These data are immature, and patients will be followed for subsequent OS analysis. These findings will be featured in an oral session (Abstract #LBA1001) during the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

The study demonstrated that at the one-year mark, three times as many patients were progression-free when treated with Trodelvy compared to those who received TPC (21% versus 7%). Improvements in PFS with Trodelvy were also consistent across key patient subgroups, including patients who had previously received three or more chemotherapy regimens for metastatic disease (HR: 0.70; CI: 0.52-0.95), patients with visceral metastases (HR: 0.66; CI: 0.53-0.83), and the elderly (≥65 years of age; HR: 0.59; CI: 0.38-0.93).

"For patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, resistance to endocrine therapy is inevitable in almost all cases. The standard of care is then limited to sequential single agent chemotherapy, with declining response rates, disease control and quality of life," said Dr. Hope Rugo, Professor of Medicine and Director, Breast Oncology and Clinical Trials Education at the University of California San Francisco Comprehensive Cancer Center, U.S. "In TROPiCS-02, we enrolled heavily pre-treated patients with metastatic breast cancer who had disease progression following multiple lines of chemotherapy. To observe a clinically meaningful reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in these patients with limited treatment options is remarkable. Sacituzumab govitecan will be an important potential future treatment option for these patients."

The safety profile for Trodelvy was consistent with prior studies, with no new safety concerns identified in this patient population. The most frequent Grade ≥3 treatment-related adverse reactions for Trodelvy compared to TPC were neutropenia (51% versus 38%), diarrhea (9% versus 1%), leukopenia (9% versus 5%), anemia (6% versus 3%), fatigue (6% versus 2%) and febrile neutropenia (5% versus 4%).

Everest Medicines is conducting a Phase 3 registrational Asian study EVER-132-002 evaluating Trodelvy versus physicians' choice of chemotherapy in people with HR+/HER2− metastatic breast cancer, which is enrolling patients in China mainland, Taiwan and South Korea.

"Data from our partner's Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 Study further demonstrate Trodelvy's potential to benefit a larger portion of breast cancer patients," said Yang Shi, Chief Medical Officer for Oncology/Immunology at Everest Medicines. "We look forward to the results from our Asia clinical study."

About the TROPiCS-02 Study

The TROPiCS-02 study is a global, multicenter, open-label, Phase 3 study, randomized 1:1 to evaluate Trodelvy versus physician's choice of chemotherapy (eribulin, capecitabine, gemcitabine, or vinorelbine) in 543 patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer who were previously treated with endocrine therapy, CDK4/6 inhibitors and two to four lines of chemotherapy. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST 1.1) as assessed by blinded independent central review for participants treated with Trodelvy compared to those treated with chemotherapy. Secondary endpoints include overall survival, duration of response, clinical benefit rate and overall response rate as well as assessment of safety and tolerability and quality of life measures. In the study, HER2 negativity was defined per American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the College of American Pathologists (CAP) criteria as immunohistochemistry (IHC) score of 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+ with a negative in-situ hybridization (ISH) test. More information about TROPiCS-02 is available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03901339.

About HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer

Hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) breast cancer is the most common type of breast cancer and accounts for approximately 70% of all new cases, or nearly 400,000 diagnoses worldwide each year. Almost one in three cases of early-stage breast cancer eventually become metastatic, and among patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic disease, the five-year relative survival rate is 30%. As patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer become resistant to endocrine-based therapy, their primary treatment option is limited to single-agent chemotherapy. For patients treated with single-agent chemotherapy, the prognosis is poor.

About Trodelvy

Trodelvy® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is a first-in-class Trop-2 directed antibody-drug conjugate. Trop-2 is a cell surface antigen highly expressed in multiple tumor types, including in more than 90% of breast and bladder cancers. Trodelvy is intentionally designed with a proprietary hydrolyzable linker attached to SN-38, a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. This unique combination delivers potent activity to both Trop-2 expressing cells and the microenvironment.

Trodelvy is approved in more than 35 countries, with multiple additional regulatory reviews underway worldwide, for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease. Trodelvy is also approved in the U.S. under the accelerated approval pathway for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (UC) who have previously received a platinum-containing chemotherapy and either programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor.

Trodelvy is also being developed for potential investigational use in other TNBC and metastatic UC populations, as well as a range of tumor types where Trop-2 is highly expressed, including hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), metastatic small cell lung cancer (SCLC), head and neck cancer, and endometrial cancer.

Under a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Everest Medicines has exclusive rights to develop, register, and commercialize Trodelvy for all cancer indications in Greater China, South Korea, and certain Southeast Asian countries.

The TRODELVY trademark is used under license from Gilead Sciences, Inc.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eleven potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late-stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

