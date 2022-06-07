GREATER BROWNSVILLE INCENTIVES CORPORATION CHOSEN TO PARTNER WITH SELECTUSA TO RECRUIT FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC) is proud to announce their selection by SelectUSA, as a Spinoff event for their flagship conference, the SelectUSA Investment Summit. The event will focus on AEROSPACE, DEFENSE and ENERGY. The Spinoff event will be held on June 22, 2022, at the Brownsville Events Center, located at 1 Event Center, Brownsville, TX 78526. Follow the link to register on or before June 17, 2022: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brownsville-the-future-of-aerospace-in-south-texas-tickets-216379977337

The Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation was chosen by SelectUSA for their annual Investment Summit.

SelectUSA is a U.S. government program led by the United States Department of Commerce that focuses on facilitating job-creating business investment to the United States and raising awareness of the critical role that economic development plays in the U.S. economy. It welcomes investors representing international businesses of all sizes that are seeking to establish or expand operations in the United States, as well as service providers, and associations facilitating direct investment into the United States.

Every year, the SelectUSA Investment Summit is the highest-profile event in the United States dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment. The Investment Summit provides exciting opportunities for more investors from more markets and greater representation from economic developers across the nation to engage and interact.

"We are honored to have been chosen as a Spinoff Event by SelectUSA. They see the opportunities in the aerospace and energy sectors in Brownsville and we will be focusing on those emerging industries during our program," said Commissioner and GBIC Chairman John Cowen.

"Through a rigorous application process, the City of Brownsville was selected as one of 13 cities in the United States, and the only city in Texas, to be selected to host a Spinoff event. To date, we have companies from Asia, Europe, South America, and Mexico that have registered to attend," said Helen Ramirez, Executive Director & CEO of GBIC. "We see this as a great opportunity to demonstrate how the City of Brownsville and Texas continues to lead and grow globally in these transformative sectors."

The Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation seeks to promote economic growth in Brownsville and Cameron County by empowering a young and skilled intergenerational workforce that drives innovation to the area. It facilitates economic growth by promoting investment and working with regional and international partners with job creation, training, innovation, business development, and manufacturing. GBIC is a non-profit organization, Type-A Economic Development Corporation. For more information on GBIC please visit https://greaterbrownsville.com/.

Find out why the City of Brownsville was the only Texas city invited to participate in this prestigious Spinoff event and learn from a stellar lineup of experts why the Aerospace, NewSpace, Urban Mobility and Tech ecosystems are rapidly growing in our area and how to take advantage of the available tools and opportunities. To learn more about the city's accomplishments, please visit BTXFuture at https://btxfuture.com/

For more information or to schedule a media interview, please contact Monica Tellam at monica.tellam@brownsvilletx.gov.

For more information contact:

Monica Tellam, (956) 778-0076

Monica.tellam@brownsvilletx.gov

View original content:

SOURCE City of Brownsville