Green Matters Technologies announces a MoU with Greenbriar Capital to provide heating and cooling for a 995-unit, socially responsible, near-zero carbon footprint living community in Southern California.

LANGLEY, BC, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Green Matters Technologies Inc ("Green Matters") announced today a mutual agreement in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Greenbriar Capital Corp. ("Greenbriar") to outline the process for Green Matters to design and manufacture sustainable energy recovery systems that will provide the domestic hot water, space heating and cooling for the 995-unit, sustainable "Sage Ranch" housing project in Tehachapi, CA, a 90-minute drive north of Los Angeles.

By incorporating Green Matters technology, the "Sage Ranch" project will add to its mission of creating a socially responsible, sustainable near-zero carbon footprint living community, with carbon offsets amounting to millions of tonnes of CO 2 emission reductions.

Green Matter's patented energy recovery system is more than 6 times as efficient as traditional gas fired boilers. It captures waste heat from AC chillers and ambient air to utilize the thermal energy and provide facilities with 100% of their hot water and space heating demands.

Upon installation of a community energy recovery system, Green Matters will monitor and bill its services through smart energy metering, becoming the first of its kind in providing clean heating and cooling to the community as an HVAC utility service provider.

"One of the biggest problems in new real estate development is finding net zero options for heating water. Green Matters has figured out how to do that, and so partnering with them on this project will play a pivotal role in meeting our goals for sustainability."

Jeff Ciachurski, CEO Greenbriar Capitol

"With the exceptionally high efficiencies of our patented energy recovery system, on one side we can provide the cold water needed to run AC systems, while on the other side, convert the waste heat that's generated into domestic hot water and space heating, without the need for fossil fuels. It's a win for both business and the environment."

Michael Caetano, CEO Green Matters Technologies

Sage Ranch will also include rooftop solar panels for electrical generation on detached homes, power walls for electric car charging and energy storage, the capture and reuse of grey stormwater for outdoor irrigation and other non-potable uses, the use of smart meters and smart appliances, and a walkable community design that minimizes the need for daily driving.

About Green Matters

Green Matters Technologies creates innovative and disruptive technology solutions in the HVAC (Heat, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) marketplace that are environmentally sustainable and commercially viable. Their "Zero Emission" product lines enable businesses to significantly reduce their carbon footprint while at the same time, deliver substantial energy savings. Moving forward, the company continues to focus their efforts in diversifying their portfolio of clean development solutions in various sectors.

Green Matters Technologies corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are in Langley, just outside of Vancouver, Canada.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp

Greenbriar is a leading developer of renewable energy and sustainable real estate. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value. Greenbriar trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol GRB and on the US OTC market under the symbol GEBRF

View original content:

SOURCE Green Matters Technologies Inc