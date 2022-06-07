Launching Novel Timegated® Raman Spectrometer for Real-Time, Online Monitoring

Patented Timegated® Raman technology with real fluorescence rejection and user-friendly interface

HELSINKI, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timegate Instruments Ltd. released has released the third-generation instrument PicoRaman M3, which implements the patented Timegated® Raman technology with real fluorescence rejection. The novel spectrometer offers revolutionary features including fast and continuous, real-time, and online measurements as well as highly specific chemical information and non-destructive analysis.

Timegate has eliminated the complicacy of spectrometer use and developed PicoRaman M3 as user-friendly, compact, and portable design. The instrument allows easy and autoclavable integration with process environment and is free from sample preparation resulting in rapid set-up time. In addition, the PicoRaman M3 enables about 10 to 40 times faster measurements than the previous Timegated® Raman instrument generations.

Timegate offers the entire solution for spectroscopic analyses by providing also the ProbePro product family, a variety of different probe optics for in-situ, real-time analysis.

Accurate Raman Spectrometer for Process Industries

The PicoRaman M3 spectrometer broadens the application areas of Raman spectroscopy in various fields of science and process industries, including the biopharmaceutical industry to monitor bioprocess and calculate nutrients.

"We have now finished three years of research and development and launching our new, third generation instrument, PicoRaman M3. The main idea was to produce a time-gated Raman spectrometer for industrial use, as our previous generation models have been designed for laboratory analyses. Now we have the technology which can see chemical changes in real-time. This third-generation technology PicoRaman M3 is robust and developed for industrial environments while maintaining high performance", explains Mari Tenhunen, the CEO of Timegate Instruments.

PicoRaman M3 brings significant benefits to Raman spectroscopic analyses such as faster time to market by better understanding of the process mechanisms, decreased number of process failures, optimized process control and improved productivity as well as product quality with real-time data. It reduces operational costs by not requiring analytical consumables and saving the time of analytical professionals. More information on PicoRaman M3: https://www.timegate.com/products

About Timegate Instruments Ltd.

Timegate Instruments is the first and only company worldwide to commercialize Timegated® Raman technology capable of time-resolved measurements without fluorescence interference.

Timegate offers solutions for process industries and academic research to monitor and analyse the critical process parameters in real-time and online. Timegate aids companies to accelerate their material research, solve complex analytical challenges and increase productivity. Timegate's mission is to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer by more efficient process monitoring, exploring depleting raw materials and producing resources for living.

The Timegated® Raman technology is based on tens of years of research in several Finnish research institutes, and it is utilizing the patented technologies from that work. The heart of Timegate's solution is the patented Timegated® Raman spectrometer which includes a pulsed laser source and fast detection solution based on Single Photon Counting to decrease the influence of interfering fluorescence signal in the collected Raman spectra. In addition to the unique spectrometer solution, Timegate's technology includes user-interface software enabling easy process monitoring for process owners and supporting advanced analysis and maintenance services. Visit our website and learn more: https://www.timegate.com/

Contact Information

Mari Tenhunen, CEO of Timegate Instruments Ltd.

E-mail: mari.tenhunen@timegate.com

Phone: +358 40 750 4425

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21681/3581177/1589590.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/timegate-instruments-ltd/i/picoraman-m3-with-probepro-and-immersion-probe,c3058256 PicoRaman M3 with ProbePro and immersion probe https://news.cision.com/timegate-instruments-ltd/i/timegate-logo-transparent,c3058257 Timegate-logo transparent https://news.cision.com/timegate-instruments-ltd/i/picoraman-m3-with-samplecube,c3058258 Picoraman M3 with SampleCube https://news.cision.com/timegate-instruments-ltd/i/timegate-logo,c3058260 Timegate-logo https://news.cision.com/timegate-instruments-ltd/i/picoraman-m3-with-microprobe-and-olympus-microscope,c3058261 PicoRaman M3 with Microprobe and Olympus microscope

View original content:

SOURCE Timegate Instruments Ltd