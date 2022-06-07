Sotero Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

Sotero Wins Editor's Choice Data Security In 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotero is proud to announce we have won the following award(s) from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Editor's Choice Data Security

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Purandar Das, CEO of Sotero.

"Sotero embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2022, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About Sotero

Sotero is a global innovator and leader in revolutionary data security. The Sotero Data Security Platform provides a centralized way to protect data anywhere, all the time. Sotero's multi-layered approach reimagines security and privacy to close the critical vulnerability of unencrypted data in use. Sotero encrypts and protects the data through its entire lifecycle, including in use, while preventing active threats with real-time detection and automated quarantine of malicious access. Sotero's solution is easy to deploy and manage without disrupting the user experience. Organizations rapidly gain complete control over their data privacy, compliance, auditability, and governance with 360-degree data security to protect data at the edge, IoT devices, streaming data, and data moving through collaboration systems.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

