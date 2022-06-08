Ventura's Hottest Pop-Up Entertainment Hub Surfer's Point LIVE Kicks Off its Summer Season

CBF Productions' Brings VIP Experiences with Live Performances from Lil Jon, Flo Rida, Cole Swindell, Bone Thugs-N- Harmony, Food, Drinks, Games, and More

VENTURA, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBF Productions , one of California's largest traveling festival production companies for over 13 years, launches its third summer season at the pop-up beachside venue with more fun in the sun festivities than ever before, making Surfer's Point LIVE the must-visit site for top live in-person music acts, artisan chefs, craft brewery fanatics, local vendors and more. The 2022 summer season kicks off with the Ventura County BBQ Fest Saturday, June 11.

Since launching at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in June of 2020 during the height of a global pandemic, CBF Productions' was the first to offer drive-in friendly concerts, comedy shows, and movie screenings, among other acts, to Surfer's Point LIVE. Offering The company's quick pivot to these socially-distanced events brought major acts such as Kaskade, Third Eye Blind, 311, The Beach Boys, DJ Snoopadelic (Snoop Dogg), and many others.

While enjoying the ocean breeze of Surfer's Point LIVE's fully outdoor spacious venue, guests will have their pick of fun essential things to do with this year's lineup that includes Sunday Funday - Hip Hop Edition Featuring Lil Jon and Flo Rida (June 26), the ever-popular Tequila & Taco Festival Featuring Sugar Ray and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (July 9-10), Boots & Brews Country Music Festival Featuring Cole Swindell (August 20 & October 14), and the world-famous Spencer Makenzie's The Throwdown Cornhole Toss Tournament (August 26-28).

"We can't wait to host another summer filled with fun things that people of all ages can enjoy at Surfer's Point LIVE," said CBF Productions founder Vincenzo Giammanco. "It's been quite a journey from where we first started at this venue during the pandemic. We've expanded from car-based events back to our full-scale festivals offering Southern Californians and tourists a convenient outdoor seaside entertainment venue with top talent and activities."

For more information on all CBF Productions events at Surfer's Point LIVE and elsewhere, visit https://www.cbfproductions.com/ and join the mailing list to receive special offers.

ABOUT CBF PRODUCTIONS:

One of California's largest traveling festival production companies, CBF has been producing a variety of adult and family-friendly events for over 13 years. From their legendary Boots & Brews Country Music Festivals to Tequila & Taco Festivals, Winter Wine Walks, and more, CBF showcases the best craft breweries, wineries, and tequilas in the state, combined with mouthwatering BBQ and local cuisine, alongside amazing entertainment. CBF Productions has been at the forefront of entertainment in the Ventura County area and beyond. From their various sold-out events to the revival of Venturas Main Street with their Winter Wine Walk, that has brought much-needed revenue back to the local shop owners on Main Street.

