SANGER, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Phil's resident parenting expert Donna Tetreault knows a thing or two about raising happy and healthy kids both professionally and personally. Her book The C.A.S.T.L.E Method reveals a unique approach to parenting. While many parenting strategies focus solely on what affects children, this book approaches both parents and children as unique individuals in need of active learning, growth, love, and care—because the heart of any castle is the entire family.

In the CASTLE method, CASTLE stands for:

Compassion

Acceptance

Security

Trust

Love

Expectations + education

Praise for the book:

"In our Pinterest-perfect parenting world, it can seem impossible to meet the expectations put on us as parents. Tetreault breaks down these overzealous expectations and helps us to focus on what is truly important by giving us the groundwork to build a strong foundation with our kids that isn't overwhelming or impossible."

—Eve Rodsky, author of the New York Times best-selling book Fair Play

About the Author:

Donna Tetreault is a parenting journalist (most notably on the Dr. Phil show), an award-winning author, a speaker, and a nonprofit founder. She has been featured on The Doctors and The Today Show, and was the host of the weekly show Kids under Construction on ABC4 Utah. Donna has been a parenting/family/education reporter for over ten years. She was a parenting correspondent for NBC's CA Live, FOX 11 in Los Angeles, and HLN's Raising America with Kyra Phillips. She worked as a parenting contributor for The Insider, Access Live, and Home & Family. She writes for U.S. News, Thrive Global, Your Teen Magazine, and LA Parent magazine. She has been a general assignment reporter working in LA for CNN, KCBS-TV, and KNBC-TV. Donna also worked as an education reporter for KCBS-TV, using her expertise as a former LAUSD teacher.

About the Publisher:

Familius is a global trade publishing company that publishes books and other content to help families be happy. We believe that happy families are the foundation of a happy life. We recognize that every family looks different, and we passionately believe in helping all families find greater joy.

