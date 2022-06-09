Major IRG Investment Results in National Rail Connectivity at Georgia's Macon Interstate Business Park

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the country's largest owners of commercial and industrial properties, has announced plans to reestablish direct rail access and improve overall infrastructure at Macon Interstate Business Park.

IRG recently announced it has invested $20 Million in improvements and will reestablish direct rail access and improve the overall infrastructure at Macon Interstate Business Park. (PRNewswire)

The property is located along Georgia Central Railway (GC), which runs 211 miles from Savannah to Macon and offers customers and prospective site tenants access to the Norfolk Southern and CSX networks. GC is supporting the project by rehabilitating out-of-service track at the former Brown and Williamson plant.

"Job-creating, manufacturing tenants are often drawn to facilities with heavy power, excellent infrastructure, and rail connectivity," said Justin Lichter, Vice President of IRG. "Along with our $20 million investment into site improvements, enhanced rail infrastructure will attract growing companies to Macon."

The Macon community has been a great supporter of the improvements on site.

"We are very excited for this property to come back to life, creating high-paying jobs in our community, and for the planned rail connection upgrades which are vitally important to the Savannah Port expansion," says Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller.

Since acquiring the site in 2021, IRG has invested significantly into other site infrastructure and interior space improvements, which includes upgrading lighting, installing new docks, painting, making repairs, and selective demolition for increased efficiency.

The rail project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

About IRG

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges. Learn more at www.industrialrealtygroup.com.

