McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, Partner Steven J. Weinberg Elevated to Coveted Diplomate Ranking in American Board of Trial Advocates

Weinberg Also Secures Largest Wrongful Death Medical Malpractice Settlement in California for 2021

PALM DESERT, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Steven J. Weinberg of McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, (MWA) – a national law firm specializing in Medical Malpractice, Personal Injury, and Elder Abuse matters – has been elevated within the ranks of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) to the rank of Diplomate, a highly-exclusive level reserved for the most experienced attorneys and judges nationwide.

ABOTA is an invitation-only national organization of attorneys and judges designed to further the ethical and technical improvement of legal professionals. This prestigious organization seeks out experienced plaintiff and defense attorneys to who have demonstrated the utmost integrity and dedication to providing ethical representation to their clients. Made up of more than 7,300 professionals nationwide, each attorney or judge is sorted into ranks by experience – Member, Associate, Advocate, Diplomate, and Judge. With this latest elevation, Steven Weinberg has reached the highest rank for attorneys in ABOTA. There are only approximately 250 Diplomates nationwide.

This promotion comes on the heels of a year of major success for Weinberg, securing him the ninth spot on TopVerdict's annual list of the Top Ten Wrongful Death Settlements in California and the single largest wrongful death medical malpractice settlement in California for 2021. He has successfully obtained multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements on behalf of harmed individuals and their loved ones in medical malpractice, wrongful death, and elder abuse and neglect cases, including a $2.8 million settlement for a local Special Education teacher who suffered as a result of a misdiagnosis.

With 47 years of experience, Steven Weinberg is a highly accomplished and respected Partner of MWA. He has dedicated his career to seeking justice for harmed individuals against negligent parties. "No one deserves what my clients have had to go through, especially not from people and institutions they trust," states Weinberg, "That's why I do what I do – to help people defend their right to health and life." In addition to ABOTA, Steven Weinberg is also listed in the Best Lawyers in America – Personal Injury and Southern California Super Lawyers – Medical Malpractice.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains California offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine and supports its national practice with offices in Illinois and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

