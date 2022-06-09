Musick Peeler Adds Partner Lionel Bochurberg in San Diego

Lionel Bochurberg joins the firm's corporate & securities practice

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler & Garrett LLP today announced the addition of corporate and securities attorney Lionel P. Bochurberg, who joins as a Partner in the firm's San Diego office.

A transactional business law attorney, Bochurberg has extensive experience in matters of renewable energy, biotech, software and wireless industries, among others.

Formerly a Partner of Dillon Miller Ahuja & Boss LLP, Bochurberg previously served as senior in-house counsel at tech companies including Wavecom SA (now d/b/a Sierra-Wireless), NextWave Wireless, Soitec Solar Inc. and InfoVista SA.

"As a former tech executive who joins with a wealth of contacts, Lionel is a perfect match for local start-ups and mature companies looking into structuring their capital, securing their financing, undertaking mergers and acquisitions operations, expanding their international reach," said R. Joseph De Bryin , Musick Peeler's managing partner. "We're very happy to have him join our team in San Diego."

Bochurberg is also versed in international cross-border activities. As an active member of the Quebec bars (and former member of the Paris bar), he is a natural resource for French-speaking entrepreneurs and companies in the United States.

About Musick Peeler Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

