LovelyWholesale Celebrates 11th Anniversary

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month women's fashion company, LovelyWholesale, celebrates its 11-year anniversary. The company has launched many trendy Summer outfits across top fashion categories such as matching sets, dresses, shoes, jeans and more.

(PRNewswire)

By this month, LovelyWholesale has accumulated 12 million registered users and has sent a total of 23 million packages to all parts of the world, 80% of which are sent to the North America. In the past year, LovelyWholesale has continued to improve the fabrics of clothing, customer service and shipping speeds, trying the best to bring customers the most pleasant shopping experience.

In the past years of operation in the field of fashion clothing, LovelyWholesale felt that there was a void in the market for sexy style outfit that made women feel tolerant, confident and free. LovelyWholesale has collected 1,055 plus size customers research reports and cooperated with hundreds of plus-size influencers, launched LW SXY For Curve , which updated more flexible fabrics and added more size options to customers.

To celebrate this 11th anniversary month and thank to all customers and social media followers, LovelyWholesale is offering 2022 Summer new collection products starting on June 14, 2022, at 00:00 (UTC-5) and ending on June 30, 2022, at 23:59 (UTC-5).

"Through these products, we hope to let our loyal customers to enjoy more discounts and benefits, and to let new-in customers know more about our product quality," said Jovan Mo, head of the marketing operations.

About LovelyWholesale:

Founded in 2010, LovelyWholesale supplies more than 10 thousands of types of fashionable clothing, shoes, jewels, sexy lingerie and accessories. The company focuses on providing higher quality products with competitive price to customers all over the world. LovelyWholesale customer knows they can trust in us for everything they need from the latest trend-led pieces to celebrity inspired looks, to the everyday wardrobe staples and that ultimate party piece. LovelyWholesale expects that every customer can find their loved style and enjoy shopping here.

LovelyWholesale has factories and warehouse all around the world. With the great advantage of fabric resources and hundreds of fashion buyers, LovelyWholesale can provide customers with the latest fashion trends style and lower prices at first time. Over the past 11 years of operation, Lovelywholesale becomes one of the most popular online store for black women in North America.

To learn more about LovelyWholesale, follow us at lovelywholesale.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LovelyWholesale.LW

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/lovelywholesale_online

Tiktok:https://www.tiktok.com/@lovelywholesale_official

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lovelywholesale