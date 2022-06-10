SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds TPTX, PCSB, SREV, and HMTV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TPTX by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TPTX shareholders will receive $76.00 in cash for each share of TPTX common stock owned. If you own TPTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tptx

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCSB)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCSB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PCSB by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. ("Brookline"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PCSB shareholders will receive $22.00 cash or 1.3284 shares of Brookline common stock for each share of PCSB common stock owned, subject to a maximum 60% stock/40% cash consideration mix. Using current market prices, however, the implied per-share merger consideration is approximately $18.07 based on Brookline's June 9, 2022 intraday price of $13.60 per share, or total value of approximately $200 million. If you own PCSB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pcsb

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SREV by Concentrix Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SREV shareholders will receive $1.50 in cash for each share of SREV common stock owned. If you own SREV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/srev

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV), in connection with the proposed acquisition of HMTV by a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HMTV shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of HMTV common stock owned. If you own HMTV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hmtv

