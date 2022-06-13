Catch a Glimpse of The Madison 2022 June Online Auction

HONG KONG and BEIJING, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Madison 2022 June Online Auction has started at the afternoon (HK Time), 10th June. Madison Auction is pleased to present 161 lots in a 5-day online sale, valued at HK$2,900,000 - HK$5,100,000. Log in Madison Auction bidding platform (www.madison-auction.com/auctions) and the Madison Auction App, take advantage of the last few days to place a bid.

You can bid on the Madison Auction bidding platform (https://www.madison-auction.com/auctions) or the Madison Auction APP. The online sale will be last till June 14th, 4pm (HK Time). (PRNewswire)

As the first Hong Kong based luxury lifestyle auction house, Madison Auction hosts auctions for the unique pool of high-net-worth clients from APAC and other regions. Madison Auction continues to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission throughout the year for upcoming sales.

Madison Auction offer an exceptional bunch of top-level global wines. From classic Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Champagne, to Italian and US top producers. There are 65 lots of Bordeaux, 52 lots of Burgundy and a bunch of American cult wines, Champagne, Rhône, and Italy selections which Madison Auction believes can meet people's needs of the collection, investment, business banquets, and daily tasting.

Here are some of the highlights of this sale,

Among 52 lots of Burgundy wines, there are extraordinary wines from renowned producers:

Among the 65 lots of Bordeaux, wines from Grands Crus are captivating:

Multiple lots of Champagnes, California cult wines, and Rhône delicacies are a must:

California cult wine, Sine Qua Non Eleven Confessions Assortment ( A rare opportunity to see the highly sought-aftercult wine, Sine Qua Non Eleven Confessions Assortment ( Lot 114-117 );

Robert Parker (Lot 91-94) A selection of Châteauneuf-du-Pape from the Rhône Valley, including the eminent Château Rayas ( Lot 119 ), as well as a value-for-money selection with high scores praised by

-----------------------------------------------------

People can bid on the Madison Auction bidding platform (https://www.madison-auction.com/auctions ) or the Madison Auction APP. The online sale will be last till June 14th, 4pm (HK Time).

Recommendations

2005 Domaine Prieuré Roch Chambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 'PURE'

Lot 22-24 | 1 Magnum

Est. HK$ 28,000 - HK$ 45,000

Domaine Prieuré Roch, a hot property in the past auctions, is back ( click here to review ). 2005 is a classic Burgundy vintage, and its Clos de Bèze Grand Cru is known for low production, not to mention Magnum gems.

--------------------------------------------------------

Pauillac Mixed Lot

Lot 32 | 3 Bottles

Est. HK$ 15,000 - HK$ 28,000

1.1982 Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande Pauillac 2ème Cru Classé (1)

2.1979 Château Lafite Rothschild Pauillac 1er Cru Classé (1)

3.1951 Château Latour Pauillac 1er Cru Classé (1)

An amazing mixed lot of back vintage Bordeaux gems, including Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande Pauillac with a legendary vintage 1982, plus a perfect score from Robert Parker, a must-have.

----------------------------------------------------------

1999 Pol Roger Cuvée Sir Winston Churchill

Lot 100 | 3 Magnums (3 Single OC) |WE 96

Est. HK$ 7,000 - HK$ 11,000

1999 is the recognized Champagne vintage, coupled with the rare magnum in impeccable condition, plus an unopened Single OC, the best choice for gifting and self-consumption.

-----------------------------------------------

2008 Scarecrow

Lot 106 | 3 Bottles, OWC | WE 96

Est. HK$ 14,000 - HK$ 22,000

With an annual production of around 1,000 cases, it is rare to find and at 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, making it an excellent value for money. In 2008, the estate launched a secondary label, which directly enhances the quality of its main label.

------------------------------------------------

2006 Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair Échézeau Grand Cru

Lot 112&113 | 1 Bottle | BH 93

Est. HK$ 19,000 - HK$ 30,000

Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair has been the darling of many collectors, and 2006 was the first year that domaine produced Échézeau Grand Cru, with only 2,589 bottles available! Only one bottle is available in both lots.

2008 Harlan Estate Proprietary Red

Lot 118 | 1 Magnum, OWC | RP 96

Est. HK$ 20,000 - HK$ 35,000

As a representative of American cult wine (click here to review), the magnum in perfect condition is undoubtedly the best choice for collectors.

2007 Château Rayas Châteauneuf-du-Pape

Lot 119 | 2 Bottles | RP 95

Est. HK$ 20,000 - HK$ 35,000

Big name from Châteauneuf-du-Pape and with 2007 being a classic vintage for Rhône Valley, 2007 Château Rayas is tempting.

Domaine Jacques-Frederic Mugnier Mixed Lot

Lot 134 | 2 Bottles |RP 94+/RP 92-94

Est. HK$ 12,000 - HK$ 19,000

1.2016 Domaine Jacques-Frederic Mugnier Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru, Les Fuées (1)

2.2017 Domaine Jacques-Frederic Mugnier Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru, Les Fuées (1)

2011 Domaine Jacques-Frederic Mugnier Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru, Les Fuées

Lot 135 | 3 Bottles

Est. HK$ 17,000 - HK$ 28,000

2013 Domaine Jacques-Frederic Mugnier Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru, Les Fuées

Lot 136 | 2 Bottles | BH 91-93

Est. HK$ 11,000 - HK$ 19,000

As one of the fastest-pricing traditional wineries in Burgundy in recent years and an unmissable name in Chambolle-Musigny, Domaine Jacques-Frederic Mugnier is known for its gentleness and transparency.

-------------------------------------------

Please stay close to Madison Auction 2022 June Online Sale starts this afternoon, till June 14th at 4 pm (HK Time) to discover valuable items from the finest producers (Click here to enter Madison Auction platform).

Review for more detail:

Madison Auction continue to accept consignments for the upcoming August Live Auction at 0% seller's commission for the upcoming Auction – Please contact their Specialist for an estimation of personal collection.

Email: consignment@madison-auction.com

Tel: +852 3188 6613

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Madison Auction Limited