HOFH Elite Care Center Spotlight: Windrose Recovery

Personalized treatment in a safe environment is at the very heart of everything that Windrose Recovery does. "The mission behind our programs begins with creating a treatment experience that we would actually want to experience ourselves," says Dr. Chantelle Thomas, Executive Clinical Director of Windrose Recovery.

As a part of that goal, Windrose Recovery carefully considers every detail of its programs and facilities, which includes serene campuses, private rooms, spacious beds outfitted with cozy sheets and pillows, savory cuisine, wellness amenities, and more.

"Across our organization, it is extremely important to us that we provide the highest level of expertise and service when someone is in a state of need and vulnerability. One of the questions we ask ourselves is how can we enhance this person's safety and comfort so they can do what's necessary to heal?" adds Dr. Thomas. "Everything we do has to be invitational. For example, instead of asking how to get through a wall, we will start by asking the person to tell us about the wall and how we can make it safer for them. Those relationships need to be authentic and feel safe for people in order to do the necessary work. Every intervention we have is useless if we don't understand the person. We work really hard to ensure that the individuals in our programs are genuinely seen and understood, which begins by helping them feel safe and asking the right questions."

A Full Continuum of Care of Personalized Programs

Windrose Recovery began with the opening of The Manor. Located in the rolling hills of Wisconsin's Kettle Moraine Forest, the program provides personalized residential treatment for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health concerns with a focus on trauma. The program provides fully integrated, holistic treatment that looks at each individual as a whole to promote deep emotional change. The expert team guides each client to find their true self and discover the tools they need to live a fulfilling life of lasting sobriety.

"The Manor is the birthplace of Windrose Recovery's philosophies. We have come to appreciate that the ways that people feel stuck are incredibly sophisticated. Our high-level clinicians really pay attention to what those stuck processes are for each individual. We are able to approach those barriers and challenges with a level of respect in that someone is really trying to understand them and get to know them," says Dr. Thomas. "But, it's not just happening with one clinician. We have a whole team spending individual time with each client. Learning about a person's heart, spirit, and psyche requires time and you can't get that once a week. Our clients get at least six hours of individual therapy each week. The goal is that the person is being comprehensively supported and treated 360°. It's not just one tool that reaches people, it's a full-court press we need to use from multiple domains in order to tackle something that has evaded relief across someone's life."

Windrose Recovery offers four programs in total:

The Manor is an 11-bed residential program that provides personalized, trauma-focused treatment for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health. Clients reside within two spacious homes set on tranquil, spacious grounds, each receiving their own private room and ensuite bathroom. Here, clients are provided individual therapy sessions and group therapy as well as a focus on health and wellness. is an 11-bed residential program that provides personalized, trauma-focused treatment for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health. Clients reside within two spacious homes set on tranquil, spacious grounds, each receiving their own private room and ensuite bathroom. Here, clients are provided individual therapy sessions and group therapy as well as a focus on health and wellness.

Midwest Detox is located in a state-of-the-art facility in suburban Brookfield , just outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin . With a focus on providing the highest level of comfort, safety, and respect throughout a person's stabilization experience, the program ensures privacy and dignity by providing every client a private room and full ensuite bathroom along with an expert team of doctors, nurses, and clinicians that are specially trained to anticipate medical, physical, and psychological needs throughout each stage of stabilization. is located in a state-of-the-art facility in suburban, just outside. With a focus on providing the highest level of comfort, safety, and respect throughout a person's stabilization experience, the program ensures privacy and dignity by providing every client a private room and full ensuite bathroom along with an expert team of doctors, nurses, and clinicians that are specially trained to anticipate medical, physical, and psychological needs throughout each stage of stabilization.

Windrose Counseling, also located in Brookfield, Wisconsin , offers comprehensive, personalized outpatient treatment for substance dependence that addresses every aspect of each individual's journey. Windrose Counseling offers an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) which implements holistic, evidence-based treatment uniquely tailored to each individual to address their needs and create healthy and fulfilling lives. also located in, offers comprehensive, personalized outpatient treatment for substance dependence that addresses every aspect of each individual's journey. Windrose Counseling offers an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) which implements holistic, evidence-based treatment uniquely tailored to each individual to address their needs and create healthy and fulfilling lives.

Positive Sobriety Institute (PSI) addresses the full spectrum of recovery needs for professionals and individuals in a safe, discreet, and supportive environment in Chicago, Illinois . Overlooking Michigan Avenue, the Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) specialize in providing tailored treatment to healthcare professionals and executives in high-stress, high-accountability roles, as well as individuals looking for a personalized treatment experience. PSI also offers centrally located apartments just a short walk from the treatment space for clients in need of local accommodations. addresses the full spectrum of recovery needs for professionals and individuals in a safe, discreet, and supportive environment in. Overlooking Michigan Avenue, the Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) specialize in providing tailored treatment to healthcare professionals and executives in high-stress, high-accountability roles, as well as individuals looking for a personalized treatment experience. PSI also offers centrally located apartments just a short walk from the treatment space for clients in need of local accommodations.

Helping Athletes Break Through Barriers

In expanding its commitment to reach people when they need help the most, Windrose Recovery is an Elite Care Center with the Hall of Fame Health (HOFH). The team at Windrose Recovery is looking forward to contributing and supporting the HOFH mission by offering highly individualized treatment and trauma work in a way that genuinely focuses on the individual and is coupled with a high standard of quality care.

"Athletes are so connected to their body in many ways. They rely on their bodies to function and operate and so an intuitive understanding is that the body really matters," adds Dr. Thomas. "At Windrose Recovery, we are paying attention to the physiological part of trauma and not just the spoken part. It's important to acknowledge how people experience trauma in their bodies. We want people to feel safe in their bodies both physically and emotionally. What a privilege it is to be able to go behind that and offer relief where no one would expect it's needed."

"We are proud to welcome Windrose Recovery as an Elite Care Center," says Ryan Cain, President of the behavioral health program for Hall of Fame Health. "The organization's programs get to the heart and spirit of each individual while aiming to provide a superior safe space to foster the potential for deep healing. Their programs and philosophies are both inspiring and uplifting to everyone involved."

"At the end of the day, treatment should feel like healing. That's what we hope for everyone because if it feels like healing it should also feel like relief. Not to say the work isn't hard but if we're doing it right, it should feel like healing," says Dr. Thomas.

The HOFH Elite Care Centers is a network of elite facilities across the country that specialize in mental health and substance use disorders. Each treatment center is vetted and accredited to provide high-quality, customized care to former players and their families, veterans, and beyond. Financial aid options are available through Fund Recovery , which serves athletes, veterans, their families, and others seeking assistance for mental health or addiction issues.

For more information on Windrose Recovery and its programs, please visit www.windroserecovery.com or call 414-409-5300.

