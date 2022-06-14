Ceiling Tiles, Water Filtration, & Hydroponics Are Key Non-Insulation Uses for Mineral Wool

CLEVELAND, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While insulation accounts for the vast majority of global mineral wool use, ceiling tiles, water filtration, and hydroponics offer opportunities for mineral wool suppliers, finds a new Freedonia Group analysis:

Ceiling tiles are often used for soundproofing and fireproofing in nonresidential buildings such as offices and hospitals. Already popular in North America , they are increasingly being used as an alternative to drywall ceilings in China .

Water filtration is an important application for mineral wool, as demand for potable water is increasing in areas with limited access to sanitation systems and water infrastructure.

Mineral wool can be used as a medium for hydroponic plants, which allow for crop production in areas with less arable land and limited water sources.

Acoustic Insulation Will Be Fastest Growing Mineral Wool Application Through 2025

Among the leading applications for mineral wool, acoustic insulation will be the fastest growing through 2025. Going forward, demand for mineral wool in acoustic insulation and soundproofing applications will be supported by:

rapid development of industrial markets – which are often loud and high-temperature environments – particularly in the Asia/Pacific region, as mineral wool enjoys widespread use in these settings

strict noise pollution and worker safety regulations in Western Europe , the US, and Canada

rising interest in enhanced acoustics in office and institutional settings, supporting demand for interior wall insulation

Global Mineral Wool: Insulation & Other Applications provides historical data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for mineral wool demand by application (in dollars) and market (in dollars and metric tons), net exports (in dollars), and production (in dollars) on a country-by-country basis. Demand in value terms is shown at the manufacturers' level and excludes distributor and retailer markups.

Applications:

thermal insulation and fireproofing

acoustic insulation and soundproofing

ceiling tiles and panels

small volume applications, such as hydroponics, filtration, EIFS (exterior insulation finishing systems), and green roofing

Markets:

residential buildings (e.g., single-family and multifamily)

nonresidential buildings (including, office, retail and lodging, institutional, and industrial buildings)

industrial and plant equipment (e.g., power generation, oil and gas, petroleum refining, chemicals, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals)

HVAC/air distribution equipment (including residential, commercial, and heating and air ducts)

other markets (e.g., nonbuilding construction, appliances, transportation equipment)

