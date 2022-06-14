Clementine St. Louis Now Open to Treat Adolescents of All Genders with Eating Disorders

Location is Monte Nido & Affiliates' first residential program in the state of Missouri

ST. LOUIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the largest and leading eating disorder treatment providers in the country, announces today the opening of its newest residential eating disorder center in St. Louis, Mo. Clementine St. Louis provides clinical and nutritional care with medical and psychiatric oversight for adolescents of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise addiction.

Clementine St. Louis, a new adolescent residential eating disorder center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo Credit: Ben Scherliss (PRNewswire)

Clementine St. Louis provides treatment for adolescents of all genders.

Clementine's programming takes place in the comfort of a home and includes academic support, family involvement and 24-hour nursing. Recognizing that adolescents of all ages, genders and body types can be affected by eating disorders, the program offers personalized care developed for the needs of teens along with evidence-based treatments for each resident. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, so early intervention is key. Expanding access to care is an important part of early intervention and early treatment, which offer adolescents with an eating disorder a greater chance of recovery.

"Instances of eating disorders in adolescents have been increasing at an alarming rate, and we are proud that Clementine St. Louis can deliver life-saving care to more teens," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "This new program demonstrates our commitment to expanding access to high-quality treatment, and therefore providing more people with opportunities to achieve full recovery."

"The Clementine model was built to meet the very specific developmental needs of adolescents with evidenced-based modalities that are backed by research outcomes on our programs that demonstrate the efficacy of our care," said Melissa Spann, Ph.D., LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "No matter what stage a person is in with their eating disorder, recovery is possible with the right tools, skills and support."

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's largest and leading eating disorder platforms, offering inpatient, residential, and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates now operates forty-nine programs in fourteen states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

