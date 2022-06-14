Hyundai Motor Group's Supernal to Showcase Future eVTOL Passenger Experience at Farnborough International Airshow

Advanced Air Mobility company to announce new partnerships and details about its plans to leverage Hyundai Motor Group's automotive expertise

WASHINGTON and FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal today announced it will participate in the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow (FIA), July 18–22. The Company will unveil a look into the future eVTOL passenger experience and demonstrate how it is working to integrate its automotive expertise into aerospace and partnering with public and private partners to responsibly co-create the emerging Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry.

Supernal in attendance at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow (PRNewswire)

Supernal's FIA booth is #1307, located in the "Pioneers of Change" Exhibition Hall 1. Click here to follow the Company's FIA news and on-site activities, which span speaking engagements, FIA welcome reception sponsorship and a Supernal Industry Day.

Connecting with Supernal and Hyundai Motor Group

Media interested in interviews or booth tours should contact Jennifer Darland, Corporate Communications Manager at jennifer.darland@supernal.aero and communications@supernal.aero.

Senior leaders available at FIA include:

Jaiwon Shin , President of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal

Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Hyundai Motor Group

Ben Diachun , Chief Technology Officer of Supernal

Mike Whitaker , Chief Commercial Officer of Supernal

Jaeyong Song , Vice President and General Manager of Hyundai Motor Group AAM Division

Attendees interested in meeting with Supernal Partnerships, Policy, Supply Chain, Engineering or R&D teams should contact Adam Slepian, Global Head of Partnerships & Business Development at adam.slepian@supernal.aero.

About Supernal

Supernal (Su·per·nal) is a U.S.-based mobility service provider on a mission to redefine how people move, connect, and live. We are developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it into existing transit options. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness our automotive manufacturing heritage to make Advanced Air Mobility accessible to the masses. Visit www.supernal.aero for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Supernal