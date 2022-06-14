PenFed Foundation and SOSi Receive 'Special Service Award' from ACG National Capital for Empowering Veteran Entrepreneurs

TYSONS, Va., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, and SOSi, a leading, privately owned technology and government services integrator, are pleased to announce they have been recognized with the "Special Service Award" from ACG National Capital for their work empowering veteran entrepreneurs through their Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program (VEIP) Master's Program, presented by SOSi. ACG National Capital presented the Corporate Growth Awards to the region's leading executives and businesses at its 20th Annual Corporate Growth Awards Gala at the Ritz Carlton Tysons Corner.

SOSi President/CEO Julian Setian (center) and PenFed Foundation Board of Directors Chair The Honorable Deborah Lee James (right) accept the Special Service Award from ACG National Capital. (PRNewswire)

The PenFed Foundation VEIP Master's Program has been sponsored by SOSi since its inception in 2020. The Master's Program works to prepare growth-stage veteran-owned startups to raise investor funds through a comprehensive 10-week educational programming bootcamp that delivers an intensive, 360 degree entrepreneurship training. Topics include traction, unit metrics, financials, legal, accounting, building an investor pitch deck and investor/relationship development.

The capstone of the program, is a VEIP "Demo Day," where each veteran entrepreneur pitches to a live audience of investors, connecting them to tangible capital to accelerate their businesses.

"We are honored to accept this award on behalf of the over 60 veteran entrepreneurs who have completed the VEIP Master's Program," said PenFed Foundation Senior Director of Veteran Entrepreneurs Seda Goff. "Veterans have already received some of the best entrepreneurial training in the military and we are proud to help many of them achieve their goals of creating successful and long-lasting businesses."

Master's Program participants are also part of a year-long incubator, through which they receive coaching, mentorship and marketing assistance. The program is run at no cost to participants thanks to SOSi's generous sponsorship.

"Our nation's veterans are a national asset, recognized for their leadership skills but not often enough for their entrepreneurial potential," said Julian Setian, President & CEO of SOSi. "Investing in them and helping them to scale their businesses is the most meaningful way we can honor and repay our veterans who have served our country."

Since 2018, the PenFed Foundation VEIP has accelerated more than 350 veteran-owned startups and helped educate over 4,700 veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs.

Veteran and military-spouse owned and led companies who are interested in the Fall 2022 Master's Program are encouraged to apply here.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

ABOUT SOSi

SOSi is a leading, privately owned technology and services integrator. Founded in 1989, SOSi provides mission-critical cyber, software, intelligence, and logistics solutions to the U.S. national security community. We manage many of our nation's most critical programs around the globe. For more information, visit sosi.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook for news and updates.

PenFed Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/PenFed Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PenFed Foundation