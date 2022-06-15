Dr. Javad Sajan Reviews And Donates To Local Seattle Food Pantry With His Plastic Surgery Staff

Seattle Plastic Surgeon And Staff Help Local Food Pantry By Helping Pack Over 10,000lbs Of Rice

SEATTLE, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Javad Sajan and the team at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery spent their Saturday morning helping package 10,500 pounds of food for local families in need. The event was organized in partnership with Dr. Sajan's nonprofit organization, the Zera Foundation. Allure Esthetic is dedicated to serving the Seattle community through cosmetic and gender affirming surgery as well as volunteer activities.

The 10,500 pounds of rice and food packaged will serve 134,000 meals to impoverished people in all 17 counties of Western Washington. In the video filmed at the event, the Allure Esthetic staff packages bags of dry rice and prepares them in large boxes to be transported all around the state.

Even during the volunteer event, Dr. Sajan took the time to answer patient calls. The dedication Dr. Sajan and Allure Esthetic show to their patients and community goes above and beyond. This dedication is no coincidence. While bagging rice, Dr. Sajan said, "When my family first came to America, we were so poor. We didn't have money for food and had to rely on help in the beginning. To be able to do this is so touching, I can't even describe it."

Allure Esthetic is one of Seattle's leading plastic surgery practices. Dr. Sajan frequently performs gender affirming surgeries, revisions, and reconstructive surgeries that change lives for the better. He and his team are thrilled to be able to serve his patients and community in a new way that will impact their overall health and wellbeing.

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan is a plastic surgeon and medical director of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery . With years of surgical and non-surgical experience in the aesthetic field, patients travel from across the world for his expertise. Specializing in plastic surgery procedures such as breast surgeries , tummy tuck , and rhinoplasty as well as gender affirming top surgery and facial feminization , Dr. Sajan aims to make a difference in the lives of every patient.

