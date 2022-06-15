Hexaware Named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Engineering Services US 2022 Quadrant Report

ISELIN, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG), reputed research and advisory firm known for its industry expertise, has named Hexaware a Leader in Design and Development (Products, Services, Experience) in their ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Engineering Services US 2022 Quadrant Report.

Design and development activities have always been the sailing point of every engineering initiative. The increased demand for digital engineering services has prompted providers to develop emerging services, including the ability to support digital product design in real-time and other competencies around data-driven product lifecycle management, intelligent manufacturing operations, and digital customer experience. Every engineering process is enhancing and providing new aspects owing to the infusion of technologies from AI, machine learning, and data analytics.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Engineering Services US 2022 Quadrant Report evaluates the ability of providers/software vendors to provide integrated data-driven product design and development augmentation, from creativity and strategy to design and experience. With a unique approach, demonstrated innovation, and dynamic team, Hexaware emerges as one of the leading Digital Engineering service providers.

About Hexaware's Design and Development (Products, Services, Experience), the report states, "Hexaware offers blue-ocean capabilities in design services through Mobiquity, Amaze® and Tensai™."

Expressing delight at this recognition, Dominick Profico, EVP and CTO said, "We are honored to be recognized as a leader for our proven capabilities in providing Digital Engineering Services. With our professionals, we will continue to raise the bar at excelling in augmenting and transforming businesses through industry-leading innovation, both for our clients and their customers."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

