SYSTM Foods Acquires Chameleon Organic Coffee®

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSTM Foods, an impact-focused food and beverage brand platform, today announced the acquisition of Chameleon Organic Coffee® from Nestlé USA, Inc. Chameleon is a leading provider of organic, sustainably grown, and ethically sourced coffee and joins the SYSTM Foods portfolio of brands, including plant-powered functional beverage brand, REBBL®.

Chameleon Organic Coffee® (PRNewswire)

The transaction aligns with SYSTM Foods' strategic goals: adding high-quality, plant-based, and innovative daily-use products to their omnichannel platform. Chameleon supports SYSTM Foods' shared product ethos championing better-for-you ingredients, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility.

SYSTM Foods is a partnership between SYSTM Brands and PowerPlant Partners to create a premium, impact-focused food and beverage (F&B) brand platform. Led by the SYSTM Brands team, with PowerPlant Partners as the lead investor, SYSTM Foods will seek to acquire and grow leading F&B brands that aim to bring innovative formulations to market in a sustainable, socially conscious manner.

"Chameleon sits at the center of our company's investment ethos – premium products that deliver clean, great-tasting ingredients with a purpose," said Andy Fathollahi, CEO of SYSTM Foods.

"We're thrilled to announce the acquisition of Chameleon as a core brand, along with REBBL, for SYSTM Foods. In addition to an incredible product line, the brand has experienced significant growth over the past few years and its social goals align perfectly with our beliefs as investors. We can't wait to provide the team all the support they need to energize and accelerate the brand's vision and growth," said Mark Rampolla, Founding Partner, PowerPlant Partners.

Fathollahi added, "We look forward to supporting Chameleon in this next phase of growth, investing in new products, and expanding distribution globally to bring its delicious, consciously-crafted cold-brew coffee to even more consumers everywhere."

Founded in 2010, Austin-based Chameleon has become a leading organic cold brew brand in the US, and one of the top refrigerated cold brew brands in the country. Its current portfolio consists of multi-serve concentrates and single-serve RTD products.

About SYSTM Brands

SYSTM Brands is an impact-focused brand platform, operated by a proven group of consumer industry executives and professionals that bring private equity discipline to venture stage opportunities. The SYSTM team has developed a brand platform to fully leverage their vast experience and expertise in creating, investing, acquiring, and growing leading consumer product brands. They utilize their consumer-focused investment expertise, access to subject matter experts, long-standing relationships with suppliers/manufacturers/service providers, and first-hand experience in multi-brand operations to help emerging businesses scale into successful and resilient consumer brands.

Comprised of multiple subsidiaries, including SYSTM Foods, SYSTM Brands has offices in Newport Beach and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.systm.com.

About PowerPlant Partners

PowerPlant Partners is a global leader investing in companies that are better for humanity and the climate. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance, and operating expertise to visionary companies including Beyond Meat, Thrive Market, Ripple, Veggie Grill, Apeel Sciences, Liquid Death, Miyoko's Creamery, Vive Organic, and Partake Brewing.

PowerPlant's leadership team comprises innovators behind leading food and beverage brands such as Veggie Grill, the largest plant-centric restaurant company in the U.S.; ZICO Beverages, an early pioneer of today's $8 billion coconut water category acquired by The Coca Cola Company in 2013; and Health Warrior, a superfood company purchased by PepsiCo in 2018.

PowerPlant Partners is located in Los Angeles, CA, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information about the fund visit www.PowerPlantPartners.co.

About Chameleon Organic Coffee®

Founded in 2010, Chameleon Cold-Brew is Austin's original purveyors of bottled cold-brew coffee. Providing a one-of-a-kind, completely customizable coffee experience, Chameleon uses certified organic, responsibly sourced coffee. Chameleon's proprietary brewing process produces a super smooth, less acidic, highly caffeinated coffee that can be enjoyed hot or cold. The brand's portfolio of organic coffee offerings includes ready-to-drink cold-brew varieties, cold-brew concentrates, both whole milk and oat milk cold-brew lattes, kegs, cold-brew kits, and now, whole bean and ground coffee. For more information, please visit ChameleonCoffee.com or keep up with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

SYSTM Brands

Kelly Cunningham

kelly@systm.com

SYSTM Brands (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SYSTM Brands